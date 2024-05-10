13 years after the murders of the actor and 5 of his relatives, his father-in-law sentenced | News from India





MUMBAI: Thirteen years after the actor Laila Khan and five members of his family were killed and buried at their farm in Igatpuri, a court heard on Thursday. sentenced his father-in-law, Parvez Tak, for the murders. Laila, whose original name was Reshma Patel, was last seen in the 2008 film Wafa: A Deadly Love Story with Rajesh Khanna.

Justice Sachin Balvant Pawar is likely to pronounce the sentence on Tuesday. The maximum sentence could be death, the minimum sentence could be life. Tak (48), originally from Kashmir, has been in prison since his arrest in 2012.

Laila, her mother Selina, her siblings Azmina, Imran and Zara and her niece Reshma disappeared in February 2011. A missing person complaint was filed by Laila's own father, who was Selina's first husband. Tak, her third husband who was a J&K-based road contractor, became the prime suspect after two of Laila's vehicles were recovered in Kashmir.

Among the reasons, police said Tak suspected Selina of adultery. The indictment also says Tak killed the six people out of anger because he did not receive a share of the money the family had received through business deals with a Dubai-based man known only as Shaikh name.

Last week, Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's nominated candidate from North Central Mumbai for Lok Sabha, had resigned from 29 cases across the state in which he was appointed as special public prosecutor.

It was one of eight cases reported in the city. Nikam had interviewed more than 40 witnesses, including Laila's mother's former husbands Selina Patel, Nadir Patel and Asif Shaikh.

According to the prosecution, with the help of absconding accused Shakir Hussain, Tak hatched a plot to murder Selina, her four children: Reshma alias Laila, twins Imran and Zara Patel, Azmina and her niece Reshma alias Talli.

Police had claimed that in February 2011, Tak persuaded Laila and her family to visit their Igatpuri farmhouse on the pretext of finding Kashmiri alliances for her and her sisters.

The indictment in that case says Tak killed them on February 8, 2011.

Among the evidence found at the farm were details of the family's bank accounts and six passbooks. The case was filed after the six people went missing in Mumbai, after which Laila's father Nadir filed a missing person's complaint at the Oshiwara police station. The recovery of two MUVs belonging to Laila in Jammu and Kashmir has triggered speculation that she may be in the state. Another theory that was doing the rounds was that she was in Dubai with her husband, Sonu.

However, Tak, a road contractor from Kishtwar in J&K, and Laila's mother's third husband became the prime suspects after the two MUVs were seized. The crime branch recovered six skeletons from a pit at the farm in July 2012. Police had claimed that Tak led them to the bodies.

DNA evidence proved they were the victims. In the 984-page charge sheet filed in the Esplanade court on October 3, 2012, the crime branch booked Tak and Hussain, under sections 302 (murder), 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping or kidnapping with intent to kill), 397. (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

