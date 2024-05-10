'Wednesday' Actor Percy Hynes White Confirms Exit From Series

Percy Hynes White says goodbye to Wednesday.

The actor, who played Xavier Thorpe in season 1 of the Netflix series, shared a photo of the cast to his Instagram Stories with a caption wishing his fellow actors the best as they embark on the next episode.

“I had so much fun working on this show,” Hynes White, 22, wrote in the photo of co-stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter DoohanLuis Guzmn, Catherine Zeta-Jones, as well as executive producer Tim Burton.

“Can't wait to watch season 2 🙂 Much love,” Hynes White captioned the post, ending the caption with a red heart emoji.

His comments on the series come as Ortega, 21, revealed on Wednesday (May 8) that production on the new episodes was underway. “We've started season two,” she wrote in the caption. Instagram photo of her in costume and a brief clip confirming the addition of Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi and Thandiwe Newton.

Percy Hynes White Instagram Stories.

Hynes White's absence from Season 2 comes after he was accused of sexual assault in January 2023 by an anonymous woman on X (formerly Twitter). The woman claimed the actor threw parties at the high school with the intention of having sex with drunk girls.

At the time, the actor was also accused of racism when a video of him using racist slurs resurfaced online. (The video has since been deleted.)

Hynes White specifically addressed the sexual assault rumors the following June: deny the allegations and claiming he had never met the woman who made the claims.

“Earlier this year, someone I had never met started a misinformation campaign against me online. Because of this, my family was doxxed and my friends received death threats,” a- he wrote on Instagram. “Underage photos of me were used and examples of me acting in character were portrayed as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim and her attempts to set the record straight were ignored. She gave me permission to include it in this post.”

He added: “The rumors are false. I cannot accept being presented as someone who is sectarian or who criminally neglects people's safety. These are the kind of baseless and damaging allegations that can create distrust in victims. It’s very sad to know that this misinformation has upset people.”

Percy Hynes White in Wednesday season 1 (2022).

On Wednesday, Hynes White played the artistic friend (and sometimes enemy) of protagonist Wednesday Addams (Ortega). There seemed to be a possibility of romance between the two or betrayal while Wednesday tried to figure out who the ever-elusive Hyde monster was. Throughout the season, their friendship was mended and broken until the ultimate conclusion in which one of Wednesday's other closest friends was revealed to be the culprit.

It remains to be seen how the character will be removed from the series. Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger that hinted at another possible threat against Wednesday.

Hynes White, meanwhile, will next be seen opposite Ortega in Winter Spring Summer or Autumn premiere in Tribeca; My old ass, that Prime Video will be released this fall and the recently completed feature film Whistle by director Corin Hardy.

Season 1 of Wednesday is now streaming in full on Netflix.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.