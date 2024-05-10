Entertainment
'Wednesday' Actor Percy Hynes White Confirms Exit From Series
Percy Hynes White says goodbye to Wednesday.
The actor, who played Xavier Thorpe in season 1 of the Netflix series, shared a photo of the cast to his Instagram Stories with a caption wishing his fellow actors the best as they embark on the next episode.
“I had so much fun working on this show,” Hynes White, 22, wrote in the photo of co-stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter DoohanLuis Guzmn, Catherine Zeta-Jones, as well as executive producer Tim Burton.
“Can't wait to watch season 2 🙂 Much love,” Hynes White captioned the post, ending the caption with a red heart emoji.
His comments on the series come as Ortega, 21, revealed on Wednesday (May 8) that production on the new episodes was underway. “We've started season two,” she wrote in the caption. Instagram photo of her in costume and a brief clip confirming the addition of Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi and Thandiwe Newton.
Representatives for the show did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Thursday, May 9.
Hynes White's absence from Season 2 comes after he was accused of sexual assault in January 2023 by an anonymous woman on X (formerly Twitter). The woman claimed the actor threw parties at the high school with the intention of having sex with drunk girls.
At the time, the actor was also accused of racism when a video of him using racist slurs resurfaced online. (The video has since been deleted.)
Hynes White specifically addressed the sexual assault rumors the following June: deny the allegations and claiming he had never met the woman who made the claims.
“Earlier this year, someone I had never met started a misinformation campaign against me online. Because of this, my family was doxxed and my friends received death threats,” a- he wrote on Instagram. “Underage photos of me were used and examples of me acting in character were portrayed as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim and her attempts to set the record straight were ignored. She gave me permission to include it in this post.”
He added: “The rumors are false. I cannot accept being presented as someone who is sectarian or who criminally neglects people's safety. These are the kind of baseless and damaging allegations that can create distrust in victims. It’s very sad to know that this misinformation has upset people.”
On Wednesday, Hynes White played the artistic friend (and sometimes enemy) of protagonist Wednesday Addams (Ortega). There seemed to be a possibility of romance between the two or betrayal while Wednesday tried to figure out who the ever-elusive Hyde monster was. Throughout the season, their friendship was mended and broken until the ultimate conclusion in which one of Wednesday's other closest friends was revealed to be the culprit.
It remains to be seen how the character will be removed from the series. Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger that hinted at another possible threat against Wednesday.
Hynes White, meanwhile, will next be seen opposite Ortega in Winter Spring Summer or Autumn premiere in Tribeca; My old ass, that Prime Video will be released this fall and the recently completed feature film Whistle by director Corin Hardy.
Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Season 1 of Wednesday is now streaming in full on Netflix.
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://people.com/wednesday-percy-hynes-white-confirms-exit-from-netflix-show-7966738
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ah just a photo – SUARAISLAM.ID
- 'Wednesday' Actor Percy Hynes White Confirms Exit From Series
- Google employees complain of low morale and lack of raises
- Earthquake! 2.3 11 km WSW of Humboldt Hill, California | Lost Coast Outpost
- ICC should examine new petition on Armenian genocide – POLITICO
- Students from prestigious British universities join the rapidly growing protests against Palestine | protest news
- Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child – Daily Tribune
- Selling this summer? Why Hundred Plans Should Be Important To All Cricket Lovers | The Hundred
- The Met Gala renewed Gigi Hadid's fashion campaign
- CyberProof announces strategic partnership with Google Cloud
- How big is AI's carbon footprint? | BBC News
- Colorectal cancer incidence increases by 500% in children aged 10 to 14 years