Entertainment
A dog obsessed with Timothe Chalamet offered the actor a sanctuary
Man's best friend may have competition.
A content creator named Robby recently took to Instagram to show off one of his dogs and how far his obsession with actor Timothe Chalamet goes. The video was filmed from the dog's perspective using a voiceover, in which she introduces herself as PJ. Hi my name is PJ and I love Timothe Chalamet, the dog started at the beginning of clip.
My dad doesn't understand, but it doesn't matter because I can watch him all day, the voiceover continues. PJ explained that his owner tried to interest him in other actors like the stars of the film. barbie movie. The film later appeared on television, starring Simu Liu and Rylan Gosling.
But even though Robby tried to broaden her dog's interests, she seemed to only care about watching Chalamet. But not in this weird stuff, PJ noted. So Pops put Timmy back on the TV knowing I can't help it.
She went on to explain that her father also uses the Dune actor as a form of punishment, showing the television turned off.
The next day was my birthday, PJ said. But I skipped that clown show because I didn't want to do anything but watch little Timmy.
Unfortunately, PJ's attempts to avoid her birthday party proved unsuccessful, as Robby was seen dragging her into an ornately decorated kitchen while her mother placed a birthday crown on her.
Luckily, PJ's birthday surprise was a Timmy shrine. In the video, it is shown that his father had ordered a blanket covered in various images of Chalamet, a pillow with the Little woman the actors face it, and even a large cardboard cutout of the actor.
Then dad decided to violate my privacy by putting a camera on my sweet prince's head, PJ revealed. I think he just wants to make sure I like my gift, which I certainly do.
After the post, many people took to the comments to express how interesting they found the situation, while hoping that PJ will one day be able to meet his idol.
Can we convince Timothée to meet the dog? » asked one commenter. There is surely no schedule too busy to meet a K9 fan.
Another commenter agreed, writing: Petition for Timothée Chalamet to be in this property [girls] fourth birthday.
Other commenters had various reasons why PJ might like the actor so much.
I think you misinterpreted the situation, one comment began. I don't think your dog is in love with him. I think your dog is like his grandmother reincarnated or something.
Does she look like her previous owner? » suggested another commenter. In another life or perhaps present.
One commenter even said they experienced something similar with their own dog.
Strangest thing, my 12 year old pug who NEVER had any interest or slight recognition of television watched the entire Wonka movie with me, the comment began. Is Timothy like a dog god or something? I have to test this theory with other Timothée films!
The independent has contacted Robby for comment.
