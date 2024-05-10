Xtreme One Entertainment Adds Sports Journalist and TV Host Jenny Taft to Board of Directors

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

DETROIT, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) (the Company or Xtreme One) today announced the appointment of FOX Sports World Cup personality Jenny Taft and live sports television, for its board of directors. The company also announced that Jeff Lambert, head of global marketing and fintech entrepreneur, has been named chairman of the board, a position that was previously vacant.

Ms. Taft is one of the Americas' most prominent sports journalists and talk show hosts, having spent more than 15 years in the media and entertainment industry on-air and in content production. She is also a leading brand ambassador and recognized expert across a wide range of sports and entertainment genres, from NHL hockey to college football, NFL and UFL, WNBA and Cup football world, as well as television and niche audience programs ranging from Supercross racing. to Extra! Television and Discovery Channel.

Currently, she serves in various roles for FOX Sports, including lead reporter for the network's college football coverage and host of the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, and was previously moderator of the show SKIP & SHANNON: UNDISPUTED from FS1. Taft has also covered many major global events, including the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 and France 2019, as well as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and Russia 2018. An impressive athlete she- even, Taft was a four-year lacrosse letterwinner. at Boston University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.

Taft is joined on the board by a diverse and high-profile roster of sports, entertainment and marketing executives, including newly elected board chairman Jeff Lambert. Mr. Lambert is founder and CEO of Lambert by LLYC, the company he founded in his basement that grew into a top 10 investor relations firm in the United States and a public relations agency and leading marketing. He is also a member of the Global Executive Committee of LLYC, a global corporate affairs and marketing services company with offices in 12 countries in Latin America and Europe and one of the fastest growing agencies fast in the world. Mr. Lambert serves on numerous non-profit and EP-supported boards, including as Global Chairman of PROI Worldwide, the world's largest partnership of public relations and marketing firms, and of the Downtown Detroit Partnership, and was named Dealmaker of the Year by the Association for Business Growth, Public Relations Week 40 Under 40 and Distinguished Alumnus of the Year from Michigan State University (MSU) School of Communication Arts and Sciences and MSU Swimming. He is also the founder of the startup TiiCKER, the world's first platform for shareholder loyalty and verified benefits.

Jenny's background in sports, storytelling and arena experience will be an immediate catalyst for our business, and Jeff's record as an entrepreneur and leader will also be essential as we grow, a said Doug Kuiper, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. The discipline, tenacity and team spirit of an elite athlete are literally and figuratively embodied in Jenny and Jeff and each of our board members, and we believe we have the roster needed to bring Xtreme One at the pinnacle of sports and entertainment.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a diversified, consumer holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) now focuses on media, entertainment, live sports and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all trademarks and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships. For more information or upcoming events, visit XtremeOne.com Or XFCFight.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as may, will, expects, anticipates, targets, aims, estimates, intends, plans, believes, potential, continues, is/is susceptible to or other similar expressions. . These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the Company's lack of a history of operating profitability, the need to raise significant capital to finance operations and growth , uncertainty regarding the transition of the Company's business model, uncertainty regarding market acceptance of the Company's sports and entertainment marketing offerings, competition and the ability to develop or license a intellectual property essential to the Company's business, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise. after the date hereof.

