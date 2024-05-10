Dannii Minogue welcomes three new girls to the Italian Masseria







At the end of episode three, Dannii Minogue gathers the girls in front of the Masseria for a challenge. At the end of the game, a surprise awaits you Enter Beth, Em and Lailah! Relationships at the Masseria are about to be tested







Age: 25 From: Bath Occupation: Paralegal We're just an ordinary group of twenty-somethings trying to find love in the world. This show plays a huge role in normalizing homosexuality – we're just like everyone else! Known for her booming laugh, you'll probably hear Beth before you see her. A paralegal working in London, Beth considers herself a staunch leftist, a vegetarian, a lover of horror films and, in her spare time, she also enjoys volunteering. Beth grew up in Bath and left at the age of 14. Since moving to London, she says her life has exploded and her inner queerness is coming out. Beth is proud to be a lesbian. She likes girls with masked energy and jokes that butch women are her weakness. She loves how they seemingly don't conform to gender norms and how they enter the room with a sense of dominance. Beth says that sexual chemistry is the most important aspect of a partnership because, in the case of same-sex relationships, it's probably the only thing that separates a relationship from a friendship. Beth is excited to join the party at the Masseria and find her perfect masc girl. Em







Age: 25 From: Surrey Occupation: Cancer Research Scientist I hope I've shown that staying true to yourself is always the best way to be, whether it's making tough decisions about your sexuality and relationships or being honest about who you're really into . Honesty is always the best policy! Em is an adventurer with big plans: traveling to Europe and exploring life on the road. She converted a van into a mobile home and planned a route across Europe to ski and surf. But first, she goes to Italy to find the perfect girl to accompany her on her road trip… Over the past few years, a lot has changed for Em. She was previously in a five-year relationship with a man she thought she would marry. After speaking to his partner about his sexuality, they decided to end the relationship and remain good friends today. Em cut her hair short and began adopting more masculine clothing. She says finally seeing herself in the mirror was a cathartic experience. Em is attracted to girly women. She can't wait to join the Masseria for her next big adventure. Laila





