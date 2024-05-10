Srikanth Review: Aided by Rajkummar Rao's skillful performance, this is no ordinary Bollywood biopic

A still image of Srikanth. (courtesy: Youtube)

Aided by an extremely skillful performance from Rajkummar Rao – despite the actor having to push his limits to seem like a teenager in his twenties – Srikanth is not your average Bollywood biopic. It rarely resorts to overt melodrama to showcase the magnitude of the visually impaired protagonist's achievements.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, who has two highly acclaimed biographical works behind him (the sports drama Saand Ki Aankh and the 2003 web series Scam), Srikanth tells the incredible true story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who rose from poverty, went to MIT, and returned to India to create a company unlike any other.

Srikanth is a classic rags-to-riches saga that is immensely enriched by the director's refusal to employ standard tropes of the genre. Not only does he keep the storytelling simple and smooth, but he also ensures that the craftsmanship put into the project – cinematographer Pratham Mehta and editors Debasmita Mitra and Sanjay Sankla do their jobs to perfection – does not overshadow the essence of the story. .

The congenitally blind hero fights against seemingly insurmountable odds, including widespread discrimination, dispiriting bullying, and a myopic education system that doesn't allow differently-abled people to pursue higher education in science, even if they get the grades required.

With the exception of a somewhat strident opening sequence that over-dramatizes the circumstances and immediate repercussions of the birth of a blind boy in a village in Machilipatnam in then-undivided Andhra Pradesh, the storyline of Jagdeep Siddhu and Sumit Purohit avoid too maudlin methods.

Even in the crucial courtroom scenes in which Srikanth, with teacher Devika (Jy0thika) at his side, must convince a judge, a college principal and a skeptical lawyer that he deserves a fair chance, the film finds ways not to undermine its subdued character. tonal qualities, although it makes a strong case for people with physical abnormalities to be given equal opportunities. Certainly, on a few occasions, one focuses on a heartbreaking moment in which Srikanth's father digs a grave early in the film, an act which he repeats much later in a completely changed context: the film tends to state the obvious when it is expected to leave something to the imagination and interpretative faculties of the audience.

Srikanth tells the remarkable story of a young man with exceptional vision and tenacity, but does not shy away from highlighting the delicate moments in Srikanth Bolla's life when he is about to give up his faith in oneself transform into a certain degree of arrogance and one's success into streaks. of carelessness.

These moments of weakness trigger friction with the handful of key people in his life, including his girlfriend Swathi (Alaya F), a medical student who connects with him on social media before meeting him in person on campus. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). ), where Srikanth enrolls as a full scholarship student.

While painting a captivating portrait of a man whose single-minded pursuit of his own goals and a plan to help other physically disabled and economically disadvantaged people find a solid foundation in life, he also recognizes the flaws in the man's armor that threatens to push him. his true supporters far from him.

Srikanth use it Qayamat Sé Qayamat song Dad says if you say bad name, our son will do such a thing. like a musical chorus but it doesn't focus so much on the hero's father as on a teacher who takes the boy under her wings and teaches him to fly in the face of adversity.

If teacher Devika is the anchor who gives Srikanth the freedom to dream, investor and friend Ravi (Sharad Kelkar) is the man who believes in the protagonist's aspiration to own and run his own business.

Srikanth isn't used to apologizing, but he doesn't say thank you with so many words either. Of course, he delivers a full monologue that acknowledges his supporters and his own self-esteem. The conflicting impulses within him are perfectly understandable given that he has never had anything easy.

An important passage in the film revolves around the then Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam and his “Lead India” campaign, which inspired Srikanth redouble his efforts to achieve what his heart desires. However, an encounter with a selfish politician leaves him disillusioned and teaches him a lesson or two about the pitfalls of shortcuts.

The ability to “see” without eyes is the most important element of Srikanth history. That's what sets him apart. Main sirf sapna hi dekh sakta hoon (I can only see in my dreams) is a phrase he utters more than once. Dream big, he continues to insist when Ravi tries to overpower him with his reality checks.

But Srikanth is also a man of action. It goes from I can do everything. (I can do anything) for I can do even more (I can do everything). The first is an assertion of intention; the latter sounds like a warning. The character becomes all the more relatable because of the inner pulls and pressures he encounters as he faces challenges from within and without.

Rajkummar Rao has played Srikanth from around the age of 14 – that's the age the Bollant Industries founder was when he first met President Abdul Kalam – until around his mid-20s. It's obviously not easy for the actor to impersonate a teenager, but he delivers a performance so convincing and nuanced on every other point – the physical disability, the delivery of dialogue, the body language – that one can only marvel. .

The lead actor benefits from exceptional support from Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar – both are examples of restraint in keeping with the balanced and sustained timbre of the drama.

Srikanth, a film as uplifting as any, deserves a wide audience. It's more than just a story. It's a heartwarming celebration of seeing the world in a new light.