Today in Entertainment History: The Turtles Performed at the White House | Entertainment

On May 10, 1963, the Rolling Stones began their first recording session in London for Decca Records. The group recorded the Chuck Berry song Come On and Willie Dixon I Want To Be Loved. In 1967, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones was officially charged with illegal possession of stimulant pills, while fellow Stone Keith Richards was accused of allowing weed to be smoked on his premises. As the case went to court, police arrested another Stone, Brian Jones, at his London apartment and charged him with drug possession. In 1969, the Turtles played at the White House at the invitation of Tricia Nixon. Stories later circulated that the group was snorting cocaine on Abraham Lincoln's desk. In 1975, Human Kindness Day was celebrated in Washington with a Stevie Wonder concert in front of the Washington Monument. Around 125,000 people took part. In 1977, actor Joan Crawford died in New York. Also in 1977, Adam and the Ants gave their first public concert in a restaurant at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London. Lead singer Adam Ant told the booker it was a country band, but he showed up in leather and chains. The booker paid them $15 after one song and asked them to leave. In 1983, Metallica began recording their debut album in Rochester, New York. In 1986, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee married actress Heather Locklear. They divorced in 1993. In 1991, the documentary of Madonna's Truth or Dare concert tour debuted in North America. In 2005, model Heidi Klum married singer Seal. They divorced in 2014. Today's birthdays: Actor David Clennon (30s) is 81 years old. Filmmaker Jim Abrahams (The Naked Gun, Airplane!) is 80 years old. Singer Donovan is 78 years old. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc (ten-see-see) is 78 years old. Singer Dave Mason is 78. Sportscaster Chris Berman is 69. Actor Bruce Penhall (CHiPs) is 67 years old. Actress Victoria Rowell (The Young and the Restless) is 65 years old. U2 singer Bono (BAH-noh) is 64 years old. Tool drummer Danny Carey is 63 years old. Actor Darryl M. Bell (A Different World) is 61 years old. Model Linda Evangelista is 59 years old. Rapper Young MC is 57 years old. Actor Erik Palladino (ER) is 56 years old. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 56 years old. Actor Lenny Venito (Kevin Can Wait) is 55 years old. Actor Dallas Roberts (Dallas Buyers Club, The Good Wife) is 54 years old. Actor Leslie Stefanson (The Hunted, The Generals Daughter) is 53 years old. Actor Todd Lowe (True Blood, Gilmore Girls) is 52 years old. -dree-ah) Anders (Joey) is 49 years old. Tantric and Days of the New bassist Jesse Vest is 47 years old. Actor Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live, Kenan and Kel) is 46 years old. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 44 years old. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 41 years old. Actor Lindsey Shaw (Pretty Little Liars) is 35 years old. Actress Lauren Potter (Glee) is 34 years old.

