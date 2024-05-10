Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown presents the final show of the season, “The Prom”





POTTSTOWN – Steel River Playhouse presents the final production of its season, “The Prom,” which will run from May 25 to June 9. When a small-town girl wants to take her girlfriend to prom, the event is canceled but that doesn't stop a group of Broadway stars from coming to her rescue. Follow their hilarious journey as they arrive in town determined to help this small-town girl take her girlfriend to prom. With upbeat music and dazzling dance numbers, “The Prom” is a heartwarming story that celebrates inclusion and acceptance. With the book by Bob Martin and Chad Beugelin, lyrics by Chad Beugelin, and music by Matthew Sklar, the Steel River production is directed by David Williams with musical direction by Jake Leonowitz and choreography by Amanda Morrell. “The ball is an important story because, at its core, it is a civil rights issue,” Williams said in the release. “It’s a reminder that every person has the right to celebrate and love out loud those they love. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and hopefully you'll be inspired by this story of acceptance. From May 25 to June 9, performances will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, as well as on Saturdays, June 1 and 8 at 2 p.m. The show on Saturday June 1st at noon will be a relaxed show for people with ADD, ADHD, dementia, autism, sensory sensitivities, or for any audience wishing to enjoy a show where they can express themselves freely to join us. For more information, visit https://www.steelriver-playhouse.org/announcing-mainstage-relaxed-performances/. The duration of this two-act show is approximately 2.5 hours with an intermission. Tickets are $29 for adults, $24 for seniors (65 and older), and $17 for students. Choose your seats and buy your tickets online at https://steelriverplayhouse.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/ or contact the box office at 610-970-1199. The opening night sponsor is Ferrari Enterprises LLC. The 2023-2024 season is sponsored by Scott and Susan Bentley. The Prom Pride Night Party will take place on Saturday, June 8, from 10 p.m. to midnight. Arrivals can begin at 9:45 a.m. and the party begins immediately after the Saturday evening show. The cost is $20. The evening includes a champagne toast, light snacks and dancing to music hosted by a DJ. Put on your party clothes and have fun. Tickets are available at www.steelriver.org. A nonprofit (501c3) theater and education organization, Steel River Playhouse, 245 E. High St. in Pottstown, shares stories that reflect our collective humanity by providing a stimulating and empowering environment to represent and serve our community diverse. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.steelriver.org.

