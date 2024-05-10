Kapil Sharma serenaded us with a (G)old Bollywood song





It's not every day we get to explore Amritsar with everyone's favorite comedian, Kapil Sharma! For this episode of Tere Gully Mein, he took our Editor-in-Chief, Kamiya Jani, on a foodie journey to his favorite restaurants in the city and let us taste authentic and delicious dishes throughout the day! Taste buds and hearts were grateful for the gastronomic affair, while cheeks and stomachs were satisfied with all his random jokes. Watch the video if you don't want to miss Kapils' jokes. Kapil Sharma sang this Bollywood song from 1986 We were at Kartar's famous Pehalwan Kulcha in Amritsar for the first stop on our food journey. Here we were joined by Nandita Das, the director of Zwigatos, along with his co-star, Shahana Goswami. We enjoyed the buttery and stuffed Amritsari chole kulcha, accompanied by tall glasses of lassi. As he talked about his time working in a PCO, his childhood days and more, there was a spontaneous jam session at that point! Kapil dedicated this song to the ladies who accompanied us and he started singing while his close childhood friend played the guitar. The song was Roz Roz Aankhon Tale by Amit Kumar and Asha Bhosle. Little by little, everyone joined in and enjoyed this entertaining singing section! Before we knew it, a small crowd had gathered and everyone in the house was clapping and cheering for the singer. Also Read:Kapil Sharmas culture shock after moving to Mumbai was He thought he would have a career in singing If you haven't been following his comedy shows on TV channels and Netflix, then let us reveal to you that he loves singing and occasionally dabbles in music, just like he did in this episode. While discussing his childhood, Kapil revealed that back then, he sang everywhere. During his school days, he sang at events like Janmashtami and Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. He loved singing so much that he considered turning his hobby into a career. But he didn't know that the world of jokes had other plans for him. Then, he shared that he enrolled in theater groups at Punjab Naatshala and his career path changed drastically. Currently, he has a show called The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, tune in. Also Read: This was Kapil Sharmas first international trip Comment below if you have watched Kapils' film, Zwigato. What did you think of it? Cover image courtesy: internal For more snackable content, interesting discoveries and the latest updates on food, travel and experiences in your city, download the Curly Tales app. Download HERE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://curlytales.com/kapil-sharma-serenaded-us-with-a-goldie-bollywood-song/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos