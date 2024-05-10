Supernatural comedy-drama premiere at BTE needs some polish

Lisa Dawn, left, Laura Leonardo Ownby and Kelli Walker play sisters dealing with the death of the grandfather who raised them in the world premiere of Brian Watkins' Into the Earth With You by Buffalo Theater Ensembles.

Courtesy of Rex Howard Photography

In the Earth with you 2 stars

The supernatural Into the Earth with You, having its world premiere at the Buffalo Theater Ensemble, is thematically ambitious.

Writer/producer Brian Watkins' family comedy-drama tackles loss and grief, guilt and regret, love and doubt, trauma and depression. He does so while flirting with the supernatural, a genre that Watkins creator and executive producer of the Amazon Prime Videos sci-fi western series Outer Range understands.

The problem is that at this point the piece looks more like a collection of loose threads than a finished tapestry.

The cast, made up entirely of BTE members, is strong and the production is directed by Kurt Naebig, a capable ensemble member. But Into the Earth With You needs work.

The story centers on three sisters and their relationships with each other and their late grandfather, a National Book Award winner and renowned historian, who raised them in a rustic cabin in a remote mountain town.

The play begins with the disembodied voice of the elderly and ailing grandfather (Norm Woodel in an audio cameo). As the lights come on, we watch May Carver (Lisa Dawn), youngest granddaughter and her grandfather's caregiver, tearfully listen to his final will, recorded earlier in the day, moments before his death .

In Brian Watkins' premiere of Buffalo Theater Ensemble's Into the Earth With You, three sisters played by Laura Leonardo Ownby, left, Kelli Walker and Lisa Dawn confront loss, grief and unresolved trauma.

Courtesy of Rex Howard Photography

Soon after, May's older sibling sister Quinn (Kelli Walker) and younger sister Carly (Laura Leonardo Ownby) arrive to help sort through Grandpa's belongings. They learn from May that he wanted to be buried wearing his prized amethyst and buried in a simple pine box built by his longtime friend and neighbor Jim Elbert (a likeable Robert Jordan Bailey) without ceremony.

Take care of each other, he advises them in his latest recording, which ends with his advice for continuing to live their lives.

It's something Quinn and Carly seem eager to do. Recently divorced and in need of a fresh start, Quinn (the enigmatic Walker, whose performance suggests her character is repressing something) has stopped drinking and is considering leaving town. Eager to finish cleaning, the two-fisted drinker Carly (an intentionally abrasive Ownby whose character's hostility seems to stem from deep pain) picks on her siblings.

With the exception of the grief-stricken Jim, the family member most affected by his grandfather's death is May, whose passion and vulnerability Dawn effortlessly conveys.

Buffalo Theater Ensemble member Laura Leonardo Ownby, left, Kelli Walker, Lisa Dawn and Robert Jordan Bailey, star in the premiere of Brian Watkins' supernatural family comedy Into the Earth with You.

Courtesy of Rex Howard Photography

The tension between the sisters appears to be rooted in shared emotional trauma, perhaps related to their parents, which Watkins alludes to but does not fully explain. Visibly prickly, they declare their love for each other but only see each other about once a month even though they live in the same city. All three have a complicated relationship with the truth for reasons not mentioned. And like their grandfather, they all seem prone to alcohol abuse.

The problem is that Watkins tiptoes around questions he never fully examines. Clarifying the story and the motivations of its characters might help. As for the paranormal subtext, it seems alien, its purpose unclear.

In its current incarnation, Into the Earth With You fails to deliver on its promise. With some revisions, however, this could become a drama worthy of the BTE stage.

Location: Buffalo Theater Ensemble at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, (630) 942-4000, btechicago.com, atthemac.org

Session times: 8 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday and 3 p.m. from Sunday to June 2

Tickets: $44

Operating time: Approximately 2 hours, with intermission

Rating: For teenagers and older adults, themes and language for adults, references to death, alcoholism.