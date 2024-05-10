Fans are furious as Bollywood songs are removed from Spotify





Hundreds of Bollywood songs have been removed from Spotify over apparent agreement issues with copyright holders. The audio and media streaming service has reportedly failed to reach an agreement with the owners of a number of Bollywood titles after the old one expired. According to BBCmany famous songs like Malhari from Bajirao Mastani and Kala Chashma of Watch again and again have been removed from the platform. Many Indian fans are protesting Spotify on Twitter after the songs disappeared from the platform. @spotifyindia can't you give us a week's notice before abruptly removing Bollywood songs and destroying our playlists because you couldn't get the rights? wrote one fan. Who's going to remember all the songs for me now? Eminem? Another person added: Begging Spotify to renew their deal with whoever gets Bollywood songs, I will literally go crazy, please Bollywood is the only thing that keeps me connected to the motherland. One person wrote: So when did Spotify reinstate all Bollywood songs because I'm dying. Many people also said that they were about to cancel their Spotify subscription and switch to Spotify. Apple Music. (Spotify) That's it, I'm switching to Apple Music, I can't believe #Spotify removed all Bollywood songs, I'm crying, a fan wrote. Another person added: Half my playlist is gone and I have a birthday party tonight. Game over Spotify, I switch to Apple Music. The independent has contacted Spotify for comment. I'm so pissed that Spotify took away all my favorite Bollywood songs. Naomi (@mirrorsofmine) March 19, 2023 Is Spotify planning to bring back Bollywood songs soon or will I be forced to switch to Apple Music? I need answers, another fan wrote. Earlier this month, Spotify launched its biggest overhaul ever, adding a new feed borrowing from TikTok and YouTube to encourage people to scroll through the app. The changes come amid Spotify's growing move away from the traditional collections of songs and albums it launched with, and toward new types of content such as podcasts.

