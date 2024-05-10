'Planet of the Apes' Actor Studied Elon Musk to Play Evil Bonobo





The public will discover the evil bonobo Proximus Caesar when Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters Friday and if it reminds you of Elon Musk, that's no coincidence. In an interview with the Inside the total movie podcast, actor Kevin Durand discussed his character's connection to the tech titan after interviewers compared Proximus to Musk. It's awesome! I mean, even with the bonobo face, they compare me to Elon Musk, he said. I actually get Elon Musk all the time, it's very funny. People approach me with a look in their eyes and I realize they're not meeting an actor they love, it's something bigger. But the fact that this manifests even when I'm a monkey is fantastic! Proximus César (Kevin Durand) from “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” and Elon Musk.

courtesy of 20th Century Studios; ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty

Durand, who also starred in projects like Lost And X-Men Origins: Wolverinesaid that Musk was one of his inspirations when preparing his simian villain. “I've watched some really charismatic speakers that I've watched [life coach] Tony Robbins not bad, Elon, Arnold Schwarzenegger doing his gubernatorial speeches, he explained. Just these humans who, without trying, just observe them as they hold so much power and charisma. » Kevin Durand.

Jesse Grant/Getty

Want more movie news? Register for Weekly Entertainmentthe free newsletter of to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, movie reviews and much more. Like Musk, Proximus César is also a disruptor in the field of electricity, at a time when electrical energy disappeared with human society, Durand's character rediscovers it and uses it to assert his domination over his peers. For monkeys who have forgotten all these things, it's like a magical power, said director Wes Ball. Weekly Entertainment in December. So they experiment with it. I don't even think you could call him evil. I would call him an adversary. You understand him, you can relate to him in a certain way. “He’s an interesting character who’s not just a figure twirling a mustache.” https://ew.com/kingdom-of-the-planet-of-the-apes-sequels-wes-ball-8414548 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place 300 years after the reboot trilogy starring Andy Serkis and stars Owen Teague as new chimpanzee protagonist Noa. “We meet Noa as he's just entering adulthood, and he and his friends are about to have their coming-of-age ceremony, it's really their bar mitzvah of a monkey, Teague told EW in February. Then Noa finds himself thrust into this crazy, uncharted world that he's been sheltered from all his life. He has to go on this journey to get his people out of some trouble, but in doing so, he. learns a lot about what actually exists. Kind of the driving force for him was curiosity and that I wonder how he feels about everything he learns. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters Friday.

