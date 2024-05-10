Actor Michael Rainey Jr. Praises His Mother for Saving Her Checks Early in His Career, Mentions He Didn't Know About Her Income Until He Was 18





Fans of 50 Cent's Power franchise may have first discovered Michael Rainey Jr. in 2014 for his breakout role as Tariq James St. Patrick, but his acting days began years before. In an interview with the Forbes New Money podcast, the actor recalled landing his first film, Un Altro Mondo (Another World), at the age of 9 in 2010. Before the lead role, Rainey's acting journey began when a talent agent approached his mother to consider placing him in the business. She literally walked up to my mom and said, Your son has a great face for acting or modeling. Does he do all that? Rainey told host Rosemarie Miller. And she told me: No. And then, about a week later, they had a meeting at the office and after that, they just started auditioning me. The auditions that took place included TV time for shows like Sesame Street and more. Rainey's gig progression led to landing her larger role on Power. However, before the hit Starz show, he says his mother was proactive in helping him save the checks he earned as an actor. Obviously, I've been working since I was young, but my mom has always done a great job helping me save my money since I was a kid, he also told the host. I didn't really know what kind of numbers I was getting until I was 17 or 18. My mom did a really good job saving me money. He continued: Obviously, being young, I don't really know what I want to do with this money. She's really done a good job of making sure that a lot of that money is put away when I get to the age where I'm like, “Okay, I can do this with my money.” I can do it with my money. He revealed to Forbes that his “smartest” purchases so far have been Bitcoin,Ethereum,and the earth. Additionally, while he doesn't consider buying a Porsche 911 Turbo S a stupid purchase, he acknowledged that some people would classify it as such. He also shared that he is monetizing his passion for cars with an upcoming automotive channel, 22 PSI. “I'm starting a car channel and I'm just going to feature the craziest car builds from around the world,” he said on the podcast. “For entrepreneur Michael, that’s what’s happening right now.”

