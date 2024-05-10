Music and theater are in the spotlight during the weekend on the peninsula

Community theater, an art walk and plenty of musical options will be offered this weekend on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• “The man with the plastic sandwich” concludes its run with performances at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 12 in the Assembly Hall at Olympic Theater Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

Tickets are $20 per person, $15 for students and are on sale at www.olympictheatrearts.org and at the box office.

• Port Angeles community stakeholders production of “Rumors” continues with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Tuesdays and matinees at 2 p.m. on Sundays until May 19.

The play, written by Neil Simon, will be on the main stage at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students and can be purchased at www.pacommunityplayers. org or at the box office 30 minutes before each performance.

• “Missed Connections,” a production by the East Park Avenue Players of the Port Angeles High School Drama Club, opens with performances at 7 p.m. tonight and Saturday and a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave.

Tickets are $10 per person, $8 for seniors and students; children under 6 years old will be admitted free of charge.

The three-act play, written and directed by Kelly Lovall, is a compilation of vignettes set in the contemporary world.

• “Art in bloom” an annual pop-up exhibition, will be on display for Mother's Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Port Angeles Fine Arts Center, 1203 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

The exhibit features floral designs inspired by “Reimagining the Intersection of Art and the Environment — Exploring Natural and Repurposed Materials,” which is the center’s current exhibit.

Visitors to the gallery will enjoy original floral designs paired with the artworks that inspired them.

Designers will use flowers, greenery and other natural materials to create original arrangements in response to the artwork on display.

Arrangements were designed by Port Angeles Garden Club members Pam Ehtee, Billie Fitch, Tina Cozzolino, Mary Lou Paulson and Linda Nutter.

The Flower Bar, a floral arrangement workshop led by Ariel Zimman, is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Ticket holders can try their hand at creating their own floral arrangements.

Tickets are $40 per person, $35 for Fine Arts Center members and are available at https://pafac.kindful.com/e/flower-bar-4.

• Second Saturday Art Walk venues in downtown Port Angeles will be open late Saturday.

• Port Art Gallery will host a reception for Kevin Willson's family from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 114 N. Laurel St., Port Angeles.

Willson, a founding member of the Harbor Art Gallery, died in March.

A retrospective exhibition of his sculptures will be on display at Harbor Art from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday throughout the month of May.

• StudioBob will host a reception for the opening of “Reclamation: A Recycled Materials Art Experience” from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The exhibition features artwork made with recycled, salvaged, found and repurposed materials by Christopher Allen, Roger Bogers, Sarah Tucker, Mary Lewis and Brad Griffith.

The reception includes interactive mini golf, hands-on art projects and activities, and live music from Tin Sandwich and guest singers.

For more information, call 360-775-2160, email [email protected] or visit www.studiobob.art.

• A professional-amateur concert to benefit YEA Music is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Lane, Port Ludlow.

Admission is free, but donations to support YEA Music are requested.

The concert features music teachers Matthew Daline and Jennifer Chung as well as local violinist Kristin Smith.

YEA Music sponsors summer music camps, awards scholarships for music lessons, loans instruments to families, and offers after-school music clinics during the school year.

• Lisa Lanza will perform a Mother's Day concert to benefit Ugandan AIDS orphans Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Port Townsend, 1111 Franklin St.

A donation of $20, in cash or check, is suggested for spectators aged 12 and over.

Lanza, pianist, will be joined by violinists Anabel Moore, Amidah Soosong and Cassidy Yearian; pianist Michael Carroll; the Wild Rose Choir; clarinetist Joel Wallgren; mezzo-soprano Sharon Buck; and sopranos Laurel Sprig, Jeni Little and Leslie Lewis.

Jonathan Stafford and Elise Sinclair will direct the adult and children's choirs.

• Celebrate Mother Earth with an encore of the second Trashion Show at the Sequim Irrigation Festival's innovative arts and crafts fair, 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

The mimosa bar will open at noon.

The show will feature trashion, a mashup of trash and fashion, outfits followed by a mix with designers and models.

For more information, call 360-775-2160, email [email protected] or visit www.studiobob.art.

• Carla's main trio will perform from 4:30 to 6:30 tonight at Vintage, 725 Water St., Port Townsend. No cover charge.

• DJ Jean Bettanny will play music for a variety dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Brigid's Loft, 280 Quincy St., Port Townsend. Bettanny will offer a free two-stage nightclub lesson starting at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person.

• Queens and Aces will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday to dance at the Sequim Elks Lodge, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim.

Admission is $12 per person, $10 for Elks members.

• Mayor Ni Chathasaigh and Chris Newman will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona Ave., Port Townsend.

Admission is $20 per person, masks are optional.

• The Tri-Area Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the horticulture building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

The sale includes annuals, perennials, ground covers, ferns and trees.

This year's sale also includes hanging baskets and Garden Guardians.

The club will be able to accept Visa and MasterCard payments this year.

Proceeds support the club's scholarship and grant programs.

For more information, visit https://tri-areagardenclub.weebly.com.

• Clallam County Genealogical Society will elect new officers at its annual meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at its research center and library, 403 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles.

Following the business meeting, Mike Karsen will present “The Musical 'Chicago' and All That Genealogical Jazz” at 10 a.m. on Zoom.

The presentation will also be broadcast at the Clallam County Genealogical Society Research Center, 403 E. Eighth St.

To request the meeting link, call the center at 360-417-5000 between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or email [email protected].

For more information, visit www.clallamcogs.org.

• The Washington Old Time Fiddlers Association will host a jam session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 525 Fifth Ave., Sequim.

The last hour of the jam session will be devoted to an early music performance.

Artists using other acoustic instruments, such as guitars, banjos, basses, dobros, mandolins, autoharps, ukuleles, and dulcimers, are welcome.

The jam session is free, although donations to support the district's scholarship program are welcome.

• A Balso rooms hosted by the Friends of the Sequim Library is scheduled for today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Friends' storefront at Rock Plaza, 10175 Old Olympic Highway, Sequim.

The sale includes a $1 per bag sale in the annex starting at noon.

Attendees arriving from Port Angeles and the west should consider taking Old Olympic Highway to avoid at least some of the 129th Sequim Irrigation Festival traffic.

• Mother's Day market is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The market features more than 40 local vendors, drinks from Diamond Coffee Co. and food from The Goat and the Radis.

• A bake sale hosted by the Friends of the Port Angeles Library will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Friends of the Port Angeles Branch Library Bookstore, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

The sale includes spring-themed gift baskets, books, baked goods, homemade candy and a limited quantity of handmade aprons.

Proceeds will benefit special programs hosted by the North Olympic Library System.

For more information, visit www.friendsofthelibrarypa.org.

• The creators' market is open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Haybarn at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

The marker features jewelry, pottery, textiles, fine art, body care and culinary creations inspired by nature.

• Ask a master gardener plant clinic. is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Humphrey Room of the Jefferson County Library, 620 Cedar Ave., Port Hadlock.

The library will host a plant clinic on the second Saturday of each month until October 14.

Prior to this week's clinic, at 12:30 p.m., Master Gardener Julia Cordz will present “WSU Garden Know-How: Straw Bale Gardening Explained.” »

• A new series of garden speakers begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the HJ Carroll Park Salmon Refuge, 9884 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

Ron Sikes of the Admiralty Audubon Society will present “Native Plants That Attract Songbirds and the Invertebrates That Support Them.”

The free bi-monthly series, Growing Knowledge in the Garden, is sponsored by the Kul Kah Han Native Plant Garden.

Other presentations in the series include “Olympic Peninsula Vegetation Ecosystems” on July 14 by Fayla Schwartz of the Olympic Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society, and “Gardening With Native Plants” on September 14 by Kathy Darrow of the Jefferson County Master Gardener Foundation . .

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.nativeplantgarden.org.

• A counter dance is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Black Diamond Community Hall, 1942 Black Diamond Road.

Erran Sharpe will call and Contraband will provide the music.

A free dance class will be offered to you at 7 p.m.

The donation requested is $10 per person, $5 for young people under 18.





