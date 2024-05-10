Entertainment
BEST ACTOR: Jordan J. Jones 2024
Since Jordan J. Jones grew up in the world of theater, his journey to achieving the title of best local actor is ongoing.
My interest in theater originated with my mother, the New York native said. She ran a children's theater when I was little. Surprisingly, there wasn't much theater in Central New York. It's four hours from New York and there are theater opportunities, but not many, especially for young people, Jones said.
His mother, Jackie Osteerman, started a youth theater company, Hartford Players Youth Theater, to help fill the void and create opportunities for young people in their area interested in theater. It was there that he developed a love for performing, particularly musicals.
I just grew up around him. We did musicals every summer, cabarets in the spring and winter. This is how I developed many of my friends. Because she (her mother) was an actress and still is, and my stepfather was a musician, I just grew up in the art,” Jones said.
Although Jones loved music and theater, it wasn't something he took very seriously at first.
I didn't take it very seriously. There was a turning point around high school, where I felt like I went through a period where I felt a little aimless. “I feel like I haven’t made the best decisions or been around the best influences,” Jones said.
It was around this time that he decided to do summer shows with his mother and his vision of the profession began to transform.
I felt the sense of community again. I finally felt this very community feeling with theater. I felt invested and involved in it and not just floating around on the outside. I felt like I was in it for deeper reasons, Jones said.
Jones now makes important connections with like-minded people, some of whom have become meaningful friends.
He received his BFA in theater from the University of Connecticut. In college, he mainly performed in plays and prioritized learning “acting” over singing and dancing.
When it came time to study it at school, I didn't really have that classic parental block. They just thought I was going to go into the arts. I just never considered doing anything else,” Jones said.
After graduation, he trained in Shakespeare at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA. Jones moved to Savannah in 2014 and later found himself overseas in Beijing, China, where he eventually taught drama for several years.
After numerous travels, he returned to the stage in 2018.
I saw an audition for a show at the Savannah Repertory Theater, and it was a new theater. I found this interesting because they were associated with Actors' Equity. One of my biggest complaints after college was that I didn't have my equity card. But to get a demonstration of fairness, you have to be a fairness advocate, Jones said.
Founded in 2016, Savannah Repertory Theater has become part of Savannah's cultural fabric as the city's flagship regional theater.
Savannah Rep is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization operating under an agreement with the Actors Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers of the United States.
It's local theater, and it's one that I can get involved in, at least that made me want to get involved with it. I wasn't in that show, but I was in a show shortly after the musical Little Women, in 2018, and that started my relationship with this theater, Jones said.
Jones played Richard Hannay in The 39 Steps at Savannah Rep and he played Fred Graham/Petruchio in Kiss Me Kate at the North Street Playhouse. Jordan has a deep love of classic rock, coffee, reading, traveling and his three dogs: Ellie, Summer and Alfred. He hopes to continue traveling and settle in Japan one day.
