DS9 actor Odo didn't like his romance with Kira, but it was his idea!





Summary Odo and Kira's love story was initially disapproved by the Auberjonois, but it was his performance that sparked the idea.

Despite the actors' objections, Odo and Kira's romantic partnership made sense because of their deep connections and mutual support.

The love story of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was finally resolved in Season 6, providing a happy ending to one of the longest-running stories.



René Auberjonois disapproves Star Trek: Deep Space Nine love story between Major Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor) and Constable Odo, which means he forgot it was his idea! Odo and Kira have become DS9It's a love story whether they like it or not after it becomes clear that Dr. Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig) and Lt. Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) will never get together. DS9 finally brought Odo and Kira together Star Trek: Deep Space Nine season 6, episode 20, “In His Way”which provided a happy ending to one of the oldest DS9 love stories. Odo and Kira stayed together until Star Trek: Deep Space Nine finale, in which Odo returned to the Great Link to help the Changelings escape the Dominion War. Odo and Kira's love story withstood the Dominion War and the Morphogen Virus, so their separation was melancholy. However, when it came to Kira and Odo's romance, René Auberjonois and Nana Visitor disagreed that their Star Trek: DS9 the characters should have come together as a couple. So it's ironic that a choice of actor made by the Auberjonois from the time DS9 season 2 gave birth to the idea of ​​a romance for Odo and Kira.

Odo and Kira's Star Trek: DS9's Love Story Was René Auberjonois' Idea In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine season 2, episode 24, “The Collaborator”, Kira's lover, Vedek Bareil (Philip Anglim), is accused of betraying the Bajoran Resistance during the Cardassian occupation of Bajor. Odo helps Kira investigate the damaging allegations and has an interesting response to her declaration of love for Bareil. When Kira tells Odo that she loves Bareil, René Auberjonois plays her response with some discomfort and gives a look that can only be described as a broken look.. Gary Holland, who co-wrote “The Collaborator”, was surprised by Auberjonois' choice of performance and decided that Odo must be in love with Kira.

I was just wondering when you were going to figure this out. You humanoids. When it comes to emotional attachments, we never see the obvious. As written, Odo's responses reflect his emotional detachment from humanoids and their relationships during the early seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. This was what Gary Holland had originally intended, but René Auberjonois' interpretation of the lines as a deviation from his true feelings gave him a completely different idea. DS9 fans also began to speculate that Odo was in love with Kira, and this was eventually written out in the episode “Fascination”, in which Lwaxana Troi (Majel Barrett) helps Odo recognize his feelings. Finally, in Gary Holland's “Children of Time”, an older Odo from an alternate timeline was finally able to tell Kira that he was in love with her.

Why René Auberjonois and Nana Visitor didn't like Odo and Kira's romance In the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine CompanionIra Steven Behr cited Gary Holland's “Children of Time” as the story that gave the writers the impetus to bring Odo and Kira together. René Auberjonois and Nana Visitor were not big fans of Odo and Kira pairing up on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Both actors felt their characters were better as platonic friends, like Odo and Kira had been since DS9's Terok Nor days. Nana Visitor discussed her initial reaction to the decision to pair Odo and Kira in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Companion:

I'm not really a fan of Odo and Kira being together, but they found a way to make sense of it all. I always felt like I had to open my mouth and choose my battles. And even though I know there are a certain number of fights I'm going to lose, I still do it anyway. This is the one I lost

“. Despite the objections of René Auberjonois and Nana Visitor, their romantic relationship made a lot of sense. Odo and Kira knew each other's darkest secrets and never judged each other. They have always been there to support each other throughout Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Whether as platonic friends or romantic partners, Odo and Kira had an unbreakable bond that should be celebrated as one of the great Star Trek love stories. All episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine are available to stream on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, also known as DS9, is the fourth series in the long-running Star Trek science fiction franchise. DS9 was created by Rick Berman and Michael Piller and stars Avery Brooks, René Auberjonois, Terry Farrell and Cirroc Lofton. This particular series follows a group of individuals on a space station near a planet called Bajor.

