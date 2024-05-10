Dead by Daylight Voice actress Zoey Alexandria dies at 29





Voice actress Zoey Alexandria, a transgender woman best known for her portrayal of The Unknown in the horror video game Dead by daylight, died on April 30 from a rare autoimmune disease. She was 29 years old. Alexandria the death was confirmed by the manager Dead by daylight account on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week. Like many members of our community, we were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Unknowns voice actress Zoey Alexandria, representatives of game studio Behavior Interactive wrote. We welcomed her into our world and her talent shone through her performance. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time. Content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from Since. In a text message about her Youtube Late last month, Alexandria wrote that she had already been diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases, nonparaneoplastic limbic autoimmune encephalitis and stiff person syndrome. Alexandria explained in her post that she made the decision to stop treatment in February, due to horrible side effects that only offered a temporary solution instead of a cure. I am very very very sick, [and] Things are progressing quickly, Alexandria wrote, explaining that she was suffering from more than a dozen attacks a day and even more attacks of stiffness. The main thing I learned is that life is too precious to focus on things beyond who you love and who loves you, she told her fans. Love is and always has been the answer. Alexandria gained notoriety as a voice actress after being cast as The Unknown in Dead by daylight, a monster that carries its victims after killing them. The Unknown has become somewhat controversial after its release, however, due to a playable skin that shows the deformed monster wearing a cheerleader outfit, a design that some trans players believed was a transmisogynistic stereotype. In a series of since-deleted social media posts, Alexandria said that Behavior developers did not communicate character designs to her in advance, but rejected claims that the developers were transphobic, saying that the company was nothing but kind and supportive while being subjected to massive harassment. for my involvement with the character. In addition to her acting career, Alexandria was also a vocal coach, and specializing in vocal training for other trans women. She was also a singer and musician and released two singles on her YouTube channel, My reality And Legacy. A third single, titled Dis-ease, was partially completed at the time of his death. Fans rushed to social media to mourn Alexandria's death this week, posting tributes, well wishes and fanart. On her YouTube post, fans expressed their thanks for Alexandria's work and coaching, saying it helped them deal with their own vocal dysphoria. Rest easy Zoey, one commenter wrote. I owe you my voice. Get the best of the weird. Register for Thems weekly newsletter here.

