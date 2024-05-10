Cocktail Tours, Brunches, and Wins for Louisiana in Entertainment News





This week Mother's Day is coming up, and what better way to celebrate than with a perfect dinner or gift. Continue the celebration with the launch of Ascension Parish Tourism’s Sweet Spot Cocktail Trail. Among some Louisiana victories, find out which 12-year-old gymnast represented Louisiana and placed fourth at the Regional Gymnastics Championships, and celebrate with three Shreveport natives after their horse won the 150th Kentucky Derby. Brunch visits, gifts and cocktails The Ascension Parish Tourism Commission has launched its Louisiana Sweet Spot Cocktail Trail, which features 15 local establishments. Order the Sweet Spot Cocktail at participating stores until July 31 and receive a stamp on your cocktail trail passport. Passports are required to participate, available at establishments. During the course, when you purchase 10 of the cocktails, you will receive a stamp in your passport and surrender your passport to receive a gift and enter the grand prize worth over $600. Discover participating locationsAscension Parish Tourism Sweet Spot Cocktail Trail Launches Need a break? Play the USA TODAY daily crossword puzzle. Mother's Day is Sunday, and if you're not sure what to get your mom this year, treat her to a good time at an Acadiana restaurant or find the perfect gift to best honor her. A study by the National Retail Federation shows which gifts are the most popular this year. On the other hand, for those looking for a special outing, such as dinner or brunch, planning ahead is essential to ensure availability. Acadiana has many places with special menus and other surprises that are sure to spoil your mom, grandmother, sister or aunt. Check out the list of restaurants offering Mother’s Day brunch in Acadiana. Learn more about Mother’s Day in AcadianaMother's day is approaching. Here are gift ideas, brunch spots in Acadiana to celebrate Winner's Circle: Kentucky Derby, USA Gymnastics Shreveport native Brent Gasaway, his wife Sharilyn and his cousin Lance Gasaway celebrate the horse they co-own winning the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. The victorious horse, Mystik Dan, held off a late charge to win in front of 156,710 spectators at Churchill Downs. It was the first nose margin in a Derby since Grindstone beat Cavonnier in 1996. Lance Gasaway's comments on the victoryMystik Dan, co-owned by Shreveport native, wins Kentucky Derby A 12-year-old gymnast from Gray recovered from a back injury in October to break all of her personal bests and place fourth for Louisiana at the regional championships. Brianna Pittman represented Louisiana at the 2024 USA Gymnastics Region 8 Xcel Regional Championships this weekend. Pittman placed fourth overall with a score of 38.1. The USA Gymnastics Xcel program was developed as an alternative competitive program providing individual flexibility for coaches and gymnasts. Xcel's goal is to provide gymnasts of varying levels of ability and commitment with the opportunity to have an enriching gymnastics experience. Learn more about Brianna Pittman's story12-year-old Gray gymnast recovers from back injury and places fourth at regional championships

