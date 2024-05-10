Desi Saturdays Bollywood Night @ Official Bollywood nights NYC-Times Square Tickets, Saturday May 18, 2024 at 11:00 p.m.





An amazing party, an exclusive venue, beautiful people, specially selected Bollywood music and, above all, great vibes! The most authentic and hottest Bollywood party in the heart of New York – Times Square with the best local and international DJs. MUSIC: BOLLYWOOD HITS | HINDI REMIXES | BHANGRA | HIGH 40 | CLUB HYMNS. Get ready to groove to some of the hottest Bollywood, Urban Bhangra, Top 40 and Spanish tracks and show us your amazing moves on the dance floor. DRESS CODE: THE RED AND WHITE DRESS IS RECOMMENDED FOR THIS EVENING, NOT OBLIGATORY

Dress to impress, edgy and club attire – No hats, sneakers or shorts allowed. *This venue has a STRICT dress code – if you do not follow the standards you will be refused entry* LOCATION: The Blue Midtown – 220 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036 TICKETS: Ticket prices increase significantly closer to the event date. Tickets available at the door at a higher price. For a group discount and bottle service, please call us at- Kishan: 848-247-8082, TERMS AND CONDITIONS: 1) PHYSICAL IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY. 2) This is a 21+ event – A VALID government-issued PHYSICAL ID is required for entry. Photocopies/telephone copies of identification documents are NOT accepted . 3) INTOXICATION OR ANTISOCIAL BEHAVIOR IS UNACCEPTABLE. No large groups of men – Mixed groups recommended! 4) Strictly no refunds. Tickets are non-refundable and transferable! 5) We take photos and capture videos of our events for marketing purposes. Please message us on Instagram/Facebook at e4u.events if you wish to remove any of your photos. 6) Behavior: Management reserves the right to remove any guest from the venue for any reason. Rowdy and unruly behavior will not be tolerated. All participants in any event held on the premises must be 21 years of age or older. You are ultimately responsible for all guests at your party. We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to harassment. Guests must not, under any circumstances, touch or speak to any of the staff, servers or performers in an inappropriate manner. Management retains absolute discretion to decide what is inappropriate. If you or any member of the party act in a way that our management deems to be threatening or disruptive to the safety or enjoyment of others or act inappropriately, we may evict you from the premises and no refund will be given. Public Service and Safety Announcement: PLEASE DO NOT DRINK AND DRIVE, THANK YOU!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/desi-saturdays-bollywood-night-official-bollywood-nights-nyc-times-square-tickets-902957579427 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos