Take a guided river trip to protect the James





JAMES CITY COUNTY The James River Association (JRA) offers guided river trips to allow people to enjoy the James River while learning about its wildlife, history and natural resources. The trips are open to the public and provide unique opportunities for participants to support the organization while engaging with the river, according to the JRA. Trip themes include bird-watching paddles, art and photography cruises, science-focused excursions, sturgeon-watching excursions and historic boat rides. Trips are offered in three regions where JRA operates, including the greater Lynchburg, Richmond and Williamsburg areas. Starting with the Lower James, the JRAConnect to the James program offers kayak tours of Powhatan Creek in partnership with James City County, showcasing local wildlife and ecosystems. Up the river to the Richmond area, the program offers pontoon boat cruises offering opportunities to view Atlantic sturgeon breaching, learn about the River's restoration efforts JRA and learn how to draw the river from accomplished artist and seasoned instructor Paul Buddy Terrell through a partnership with Artspace. . We are excited to resume our Connect with the James programming for 2024 and provide wonderful opportunities to enjoy James, said Mike Lyden, JRA Deputy Director of Operations. Whether you take a paddle tour in the Lower James or join us on a pontoon boat tour closer to Richmond, these tours offer the perfect blend of navigating the water, exploring your surroundings, and protecting the river. In the Lynchburg area, the JRAUpper James River Center, located across the river from downtown Lynchburg, will offer guided paddles on the river, in addition to offering the unique opportunity to travel the James in a historically accurate replica of a boat- boat. Participants can enjoy the sights, sounds and solace along a lush and captivating stretch of the river, according to the JRA. One of my favorite parts of the river season is giving people the chance to take a trip on our boat, said Rob Campbell, JRA Upper James Senior Regional Director. It allows river lovers to experience the James in a whole new way, learn about the history of the region and enjoy the beautiful and peaceful setting of the Upper James. JRA provides canoes, kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices for participants. All fees associated with JRA guided river tours are donations to JRA to help protect the James and connect people to it. JRA is a member-supported, nonprofit organization, founded in 1976, serving the waterways and communities of the James River. Throughout the 10,000 square mile James River watershed, JRA works to realize its vision of a healthy James River supporting thriving communities. For more information or to book a visit thejamesriver.org.

