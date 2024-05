Jon Stewart calls 'penis-on-penis' coverage of Trump trial 'numbing'

Jon Stewart continued his criticism of media coverage of Donald Trump's trial in New York on Thursday's episode of The daily show. “It's been another great week of non-stop wall-to-wall, penis-to-penis coverage of the Donald Trump trial,” Stewart said at the start of his monologue. Stewart, who usually hosts Monday night episodes of the Comedy Central show, missed the start of this week due to a pre-announced absence, likely due to his live appearances in Los Angeles over the weekend last. Instead, he hosted this week Thursday episode. Additionally, this week, Stormy Daniels testified at the former president's secret trial in New York, further fueling headlines surrounding the trial. “The omnipresent media coverage is numb, fading into TV wallpaper with insight that only occasionally crackles,” Stewart continued. This week's episode isn't the first time Stewart has followed up on media coverage of the trial. In a Daily show In a segment aired in late April titled “America's Most Wanted,” Stewart said the trial “will obviously be a test of the fairness of the American justice system.” But it is also a test of the media's ability to cover Donald Trump responsibly, a task they admit they have done poorly in the past. “Perhaps this hyperfocus in our media is intentional, to distract Americans by keeping visions of dancing penises stuck in their heads,” Stewart continued Thursday. “Meanwhile, Americans are losing their freedoms at home.” The rest of his monologue touched on the right-wing backlash against the Biden administration's clean energy initiatives, the Boy Scouts of America's official name change to Scouting America, and the president's recent threat to withhold further weapons to the Israeli government. “The Biden administration has suspended a delivery of 3,500 munitions of the more than 300,000 that Israel has already dropped on Gaza in an attempt to prevent the Israelis from attacking the area where all the refugees from this war are currently sheltering said Stewart, then addressing the subject. Conservatives – including Trump – who said Biden's decision was shameful. “My apologies, rabbi,” Stewart said satirically in response to Trump’s comments. “Thank you so much for taking time off from your no-condom porn star hush money trial to teach Jews a lesson in shame. I will reflect on your moral position on Yom Kippur.

