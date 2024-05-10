To my best college friends – The Daily Egypt

Over the past couple of years, I've been thinking about what I call the rock band documentary phenomenon. Essentially, it seems cliché that a documentary about a rock band begins with a group of people who met in college and started making music together.

At the start of my senior year, I felt like I still hadn't met my metaphorical bandmates. Maybe I hadn't looked hard enough, or maybe I just wasn't going to find that kind of link. After all, they only make documentaries about the bands that make them successful.

Twelve months ago, I was beyond burned out. I limped to the finish line, practically counting down the days until the end of my tenure as a major contributor to the Daily Egypt. I had thrown my hat in the ring for Sports Editor, but even that seemed like something I would continue on while I finished school and just moved on with my life.

Over the next year, my job title changed three times. I have worked in five different states. I received two full-time job offers in the industry.

But more importantly, I feel like I've finally met my bandmates.

There are several people at Daily Egypt without whom I would not have survived last year. Trying to name everyone who has contributed to my evolution as a journalist and person since I started this journey would take me long enough to earn my master's degree.

I've said a lot of goodbyes recently. I try to remind myself that this isn't goodbye, just see you soon. But I know I won't be in the office every day anymore. I will no longer work late evenings and weekends with staff. I will no longer hang out in an office that we have really tried to make our own. And it's difficult.

I don't need to explain to anyone why graduating high school in May 2020 was a bad idea. The months following March 16, 2020 were long and lonely. I had lost my chance to truly say goodbye to the life I had led in my hometown. Sure, I've had opportunities since then, but I'll never get that senior year back.

Today I have the chance to say goodbye on my own terms. I have the opportunity to thank everyone who has impacted me in any way. I feel like I'm leaving people worth losing, and that's beautiful to me.

I really shouldn't name names because people are going to be left behind. And the people I'm going to list already know who they are. But I'll do it anyway, because if I've learned anything from the way high school ended, it's that I should take every opportunity to express to people how much they mean to me.

Ryan Grieser: I feel like people would want me to start with you. My bromate. The guy who would stay in the office or let me sit in his car for hours talking about whatever I needed without asking any questions. Most of the time it was about sports and the Salukis. Sometimes it was the newsroom. Sometimes it was just a matter of life. You saw my unbalanced writer's brain and showed that you were just as crazy as me. You were often the first person I went to for a pitch, and you motivated me to keep working to leave this place better than I found it. It's hard to believe we only met last February because I feel like you've been there with me this whole journey. Whether you stick around or inevitably move on to other activities, I know you're still going to kill it.

Lylee Gibbs: Soon to be editor-in-chief. Those trips back and forth from DuQuoin every day show your dedication to what you do before you even step into the office. You made those 12, 13, 14 hour days at Saluki Stadium worth it. I have literally worked with you in 10% of US states and could never have asked for a better travel partner. We faced perhaps the most difficult circumstances possible, rolled up our sleeves and did this dirty work week after week. You have also inspired me to become a better photographer than I ever thought I could be. I know Daily Egypt will be in good hands with you at the helm. Wherever you end up in your career, you will be very lucky to have you.

Peyton Cook: I'm not going to say that. You have gained much more than that. I've seen all the work you do every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, to make sure that this paper prints every week without fail. Late night, early morning and everything in between. I'm so glad you received even a small part of the praise you deserve for this. Beyond your talents as a design leader, you have also proven to be an entertaining storyteller. You were a confidant and you were willing to listen to me yap when frankly you should have gone home. Please get some sleep during the summer. You more than deserved it.

Jamilah Lewis: I've known you the longest at SIU. We had many classes together. We worked together in the office. We have the same major and the same minor. Everyone will tell you how talented you are as a writer and storyteller, and I agree. But beyond that, I am very grateful to have called you my friend. Just like I spent football season with Lylee, we spent several basketball games together this year and I loved every minute of it. Simply put, you're fun to be around. And you kicked everyone's butt in the March Madness brackets, so you'll always have that hanging over my head.

Dominique Martinez-Powell: I believe you and Jamilah are the last two standing before I join the DE in 2021. And yet, we didn't really form a relationship until we were together in Julia's sports photography class. last fall. As I said about Lylee, your presence in this class has inspired me to improve in what is now an indispensable skill in my repertoire. Not to mention our time in the office, where I always felt comfortable expressing myself. I will never forget this almost sleepless night making our presentations to show them once the sun rose. Or the day we spent two states overseas for what I thought would be my last hurray. I am grateful for every conversation, every rant, every moment we had together. If I had gone through my entire term without it, it really would have been a wasted opportunity.

Joei Younker: There was a time when we had a sports editor, an assistant sports editor and me. It was the whole office. Then you arrived and immediately made an impression as someone who wasn't afraid to share their opinions. Sometimes they weren't the nicest, but I learned in our two years of working together that you are just as willing to show your love, if not more. Your evolution from sports to news, eventually becoming editor-in-chief during this time, was tremendous and showed your ability to be a weapon that everyone would love to have on their team. My only regret is that we weren't able to get you into a football match, only because I know you would have agreed to that, just like you agreed to everything we asked of you. Keep eating, serving, and most importantly, killing.

Carly Gist and Annalize Schmidt: I'm not saying anything you haven't already heard from me, but I'm going to say it again anyway. You came in as a freshman and absolutely killed it. A few months later, you were already two of the best writers on staff. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for you both, at Daily Egypt and beyond. You both have extremely bright futures in whatever you choose to do, and I'm glad you chose DE.

There are so many others I have to express my gratitude to. Dozens of people, past and present, who have helped me along my journey. But it's getting late and I've spent enough late nights with this journal. It's time for me to move on.

But I will never forget my stay here. Daily Egypt will always have a special place in my heart and it was a joy to spend my university life with all of you.

You are my bandmates. Now continue.

Brandyn Wilcoxen