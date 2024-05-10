Marvel launches Final Fantasy 16 actor Galactus with Diablo 4





Galactus wonder wonder found his Galactus for his upcoming Fantastic Four film, and it's a positively inspired casting choice. Rather than going with a name everyone know, your Pedro Pascal, for example, they cast Ralph Ineson, an extremely talented and prolific actor who absolutely had THE voice to carry a wicked world-eater. But you may not know his name. I cited two video games in my title because that's both my field and it was notable that Ineson did significant voice work in two of the biggest games of 2023, which introduced his voice to a generation of players. He was Lorath in Diablo 4 and Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy 16, and you'd definitely know it was him. LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 01: Ralph Ineson at a BUILD panel discussion on February 1, 2018 in … [+] London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage) Mike Marsland/WireImage Ineson has been working around the clock for years. He has been involved in 31 (!) TV projects, films and video games since 2020 alone. You probably know him best for The Witch or he also had a role as Dagmer Cleftjaw in Game of Thrones. Back when he was Finchy in the UK office. But you saw it, you heard it. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> I can't talk about his voice that much without you hearing it, so here he is in a number of game projects: Here it is in The Green Knight: I'm not sure how they're going to handle his role as Galactus. As in, will this be a fully CGI performance capture, or are they going to put a literal helmet and purple armor on him for it? Knowing Marvel these days, it'll probably be VFX, but see. With the addition of Ineson to the cast, we now have: Pedro Pascal Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic

Vanessa Kirby Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman

Joesph Quinn Johnny Storm/The Human Torch

Ebon Moss-Bachrach Benn Grimm/The Thing

Juilia Garner Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer

Ralph Ineson Galactus

Paul Walter Hauser Moleman (probably)

John Malkovich (Unknown) The obvious big role left to play in Fantastic Four is Doctor Doom, as he and Galactus are apparently going to be in this movie. Current rumors about the actors being considered are Mads Mikkelson, Ben Affleck, Liam Neeson, the list has been quite long in recent months. It's not completely out of the question that it's John Malkovich, but I'd be extremely surprised. Whoever the person is, they will likely be behind a mask the vast majority of the time, so it would be a lot of voice work with very little face time. This will no doubt also be true for Ineson Galactus, as though he's wearing a literal helmet, I don't think he'll take it off. Can Galactus even took that thing off? As Marvel often does, they chose a wise choice for a role here. I can't wait to see (and hear) Ineson in the role. Follow me on Twitter, Topics, Youtube, And Instagram. Collect my science fiction novels on Herokiller series And The Earthborn Trilogy.

