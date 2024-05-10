In Bollywood actress Laila Khan's murder, court convicts her father-in-law after 13 years





Laila Khan and her family members were killed in 2011 (File) Mumbai (Maharashtra): A Mumbai sessions court on Thursday convicted Bollywood actor Laila Khan's stepfather for murdering the actor, his mother and four others, including three of his siblings, 13 years later their disappearance. According to police, the accused, identified as Parvez Tak, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested in 2012. Another accused, also involved in the case, is still at large. The court found Parvez Tak guilty of murdering his daughter-in-law and actress Laila Khan, her mother Shelina Patel, three of her siblings and her cousin in February 2011. Nearly 40 witnesses were questioned during the trial. The court will hear the defense and prosecution on the amount of the sentence on May 14. According to authorities, Laila and her family members were killed and buried at their farm in Igatpuri in February 2011. Their bodies were exhumed by police after Tak's arrest in 2012. In 2011, Laila Khan, who had appeared in a few Bollywood films, disappeared along with her mother, three of her siblings and her cousin. Her father, Nadir Patel, went to the police and filed a complaint about their disappearance. Following this complaint, the police opened an investigation which continued for months. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was also involved in the case, suspecting a terrorist aspect. However, in July 2012, the ATS announced that the Laila Khan case was a murder case and that there was “no terrorist aspect” to the case. Their murder came to light a few months later, when Parvez Tak was arrested. Parvez Tak was first arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and later handed over to the Mumbai Police. Later, during interrogation, he revealed the murder and led the police to the remains of the people, whom he had buried in a pit near the Igatpuri farmhouse. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/in-bollywood-actor-laila-khans-murder-court-convicts-stepfather-after-13-years-5632844 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos