Class of 24: Commencement speakers range from chosen actor to a Catholic cardinal

Christendom College in Front Royal, Virginia, will see 127 graduates of its 45th class during its commencement ceremonies May 10-11.

Bishop Michael Burbidge, of the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, where the college is located, will celebrate a Baccalaureate Mass for graduates and their families, the second of two annual visits he makes to campus. Professor Tracey Rowland, St. John Paul II Professor of Theology at the University of Notre Dame in Australia, will deliver the speech start address and receive an honorary doctorate in humane letters. Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese of the United States Military Services and president of the American Bishops' Conference will also be on hand to receive the college's Pro Deo et Patria Award.

Amanda Graf, Christendom's interim executive vice president, also praised the Class of 2024 for its resilience to COVID-19 restrictions and noted that the cohort had demonstrated a tremendous amount of joy, creativity, intellectual curiosity and academic abilities. They became a tight-knit class, finding ways to encourage each other's progress in academics, sports, clubs, and the spiritual life.

Zach Smith, director of communications for Christendom, said the school provided students with an important Catholic education that will lead them to future success: Here, students are able to learn the truth, live the faith and flourish as Catholics.

Personal growth

Thomas Aquinas College (TAC) will graduate 108 students: 78 at its Santa Paula, Calif., campus on May 11 and 30 at its relatively new Northfield, Mass. campus on May 18.

University of Notre Dame law professor O. Carter Snead will be the keynote speaker, and Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Slawomir Szkredka will celebrate the Baccalaureate Mass in California; Cardinal Raymond Burke will offer the Baccalaureate Mass and serve as keynote speaker in Massachusetts.

Stephen Shivone, assistant dean for student affairs at the New England campus, praised TAC's Class of 2024, noting that they were marked by the extraordinary dedication and seriousness with which they pursued intellectual life defined by our program. I don't think they ever had a boring discussion or a quiet class. Like the first two classes of this campus, they courageously pioneered the founding of this campus and worthily perpetuated the life and traditions they inherited.

Senior Andrew Grumbine, student speaker for the California class, observed, “I leave TAC more confident, more selfless, more charitable and more understanding—in short, happier than before.” It is not a coincidence ; I would rather say that being surrounded by truth, goodness and beauty in the academic program and among the people here is a major reason for this change. How could it be otherwise?

Aquinas College in Nashville, Tennessee, is among the smallest Catholic colleges, having graduated its 10th at the Baccalaureate Mass, celebrated by Nashville Bishop Mark Spalding, and beginning May 2. Five are undergraduates and five are master's students; five are Dominican Sisters of Saint Cecilia and five are secular students.

The five sisters and three lay students will use their degrees to teach. Additionally, eight seminarians from the Diocese of Nashville completed the school's one-year Certificate in Propaedeutical Studies program.

Dominican Sister Cecilia Anne Wanner, president of Aquinas, called the graduates examples of dedication and excellence and celebrated their commitment to teacher education, spending countless hours in the classroom, developing their professional skills and inspiring both educators and students. Their strong sense of community, characterized by shared prayer, camaraderie and mutual support, is a testament to the transformative bonds forged during these final years of study.

Among the graduates is Dominican Sister Laura Immaculata Clarke, who is eager to teach.

The subject we teach, our successes and even those of our students are not the goal, she said. Relationship with Christ is our focus, and so we are prepared to teach about Christ, trained to witness to Christ, and brought into a deep encounter with Christ during our time at Aquinas.

Record graduating class

Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio will graduate its largest class of 896 people. Its opening ceremonies will be held May 10 and 11, with Bishop Frank Caggiano of Bridgeport, Conn., celebrating a baccalaureate Mass and being honored for his work as an evangelist and Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito serving as keynote speaker opening. speaker.

Ann Dulany, dean of the Franciscan Academic Council, hailed the Class of 2024 as one of diverse talent, comprised of graduates who love the Lord, seek to grow in their faith and want to make a difference in the world and in the Church .