Pat Cummins dances to a Bollywood song: Ambani's pre-wedding performances spiral out of control | Tendency
A video of Australian cricketer Pat Cummins dancing his heart out to a Bollywood song has been shared on X. The video shows him trying out some dance moves with other dancers. Her video reminded people of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities involving performances from different celebrities including Rihanna.
Pat Cummins dancing to a Bollywood song was not on my bingo card, one X user wrote while sharing the video. In the video, Pat Cummins is seen wearing a casual outfit. He grooves to Shahid Kapoor's song Lal Peeli Akhiyan from Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya.
Take a look at the dance video:
Since sharing, the video has racked up over 3.2 lakh views – and those numbers are only growing. The share also garnered nearly 3,900 likes. People posted varied comments reacting to the video.
What did X users say about this Pat Cummins video?
Ambani's pre-wedding performances are getting out of hand, one X user joked.
David Warner is now Cummins, with SRH making them more Indian than Australian, joked another.
Rehearsal for Ambani's wedding in July? asked a third.
Pay Cummins is the new David Warner? wrote a fourth, referencing how Warner often shared videos of dancing and lip-syncing to Indian songs. He recently appeared in an advertisement with director SS Rajamouli.
Pat Cummins made his Test debut at 18 and over the years he became one of the best players in the world. He is currently the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2024.
What do you think of this dance video? Did it make you want to groove too?
