Kevin Spacey Doc Director Talks New Allegations and Actor's Response

In May 2022, when Katherine Haywood began calling for a Channel 4 documentary that she had been brought in to direct and produce, it wasn't long before she was “hearing stories of inappropriate behavior” .

Production on the “forensic” documentary Spacey unmasked, delving into the sexual misconduct allegations that upended Kevin Spacey's career, began before his UK trial was announced that May itself – it even put a “brake” on things, Haywood reveals, as Channel 4 had to wait for the verdict. was reached. He was later acquitted of all nine charges against him in London in July 2023, but Haywood and his team had found others, not involved in the trial, who also wanted to tell their story.

“I decided to talk to as many people as possible and figure out what the story was,” Haywood says. The Hollywood Reporter. “I tried contacting men and women, young and old… It took months and soon enough I heard stories of inappropriate behavior. »

The journey began with a man called Ruari, who wanted to talk about his experience with Spacey while working as an actor at London's historic Old Vic theater, when Spacey was its artistic director.

The documentary, which aired in the UK last week and airs in the US on Monday May 13, features 10 men, including Ruari, detailing the alleged abuse they suffered at the hands of Spacey. The allegations – which the actor himself has vehemently denied – span five decades, from Spacey's teenage years in high school to his prime. Card castle fame, as well as his stay at the Old Vic.

“[I was in] regular contact with Channel 4 lawyers,” Haywood said of the lengthy preparation for the documentary. “What do we find? How is this corroborated? I can't go into detail, but we certainly did a lot of work to make sure that we were sure that these men were telling their stories from an authentic place.

Katherine Haywood, director and producer of Spacey unmasked. Courtesy of Channel 4

Many victims of Haywood's two-part documentary say they were hit on by Spacey, overwhelmed by his promise to help them with their careers, only to quickly realize that it was at the cost of exchanging so-called “sexual favors,” often During their stay. as they claim he “kidnapped” crew members to “run the lines”.

Spacey said, in a revealing interview with TV presenter Dan Wootton after the documentary's release in the UK last week, that his actions – if they happened – could have been “merely embarrassing, but not criminal”.

The allegations include that the star thrust his groin in the face of an Old Vic employee while he was a venue manager and that he masturbated in front of an aspiring actor while they watched. Saving Private Ryan in a public theater, before trying to move the victim's hand to reach her.

“I find it really fascinating that Kevin says, 'Well, it's not illegal,'” Haywood says. “Because if he watched the show, he would see that we're also saying, 'Maybe it's not illegal.' I am neither judge nor jury. I can't lay down the law and say if it's criminal or not… But it's really painful. It's really hurtful. This is really harmful and it is not morally or ethically acceptable.

Spacey maintains that if he behaved inappropriately, he wants to take “full responsibility.” He points out that the London jury deliberated only 45 minutes before acquitting him and tries to fight against part of the chronology presented in the documentary. Haywood tells THR that the interview with Wootton involved “a lot of grandstanding”.

“At first [of the interview], he seemed to say that he had personally apologized to many people. I don't know if that's true or not. But I certainly know he didn't apologize to the men in our film. I think he could probably do a little more introspection and think about his behavior,” she says.

Haywood's doctor discusses the deep shame victims felt about the alleged altercations with the star, their guilt over the incidents interfering with their desire to speak out sooner. This is the key message of Spacey unmasked, Haywood says: to give men a platform to shake off this indignity. “They feel a sense of smallness: 'Who am I, this little ant who can fight this titan?' They simply didn't think that speaking out would make any difference; no one would believe them, Kevin would continue his career.

Did the claims she heard during production shock Haywood? “I was quite surprised by the extent of his behavior,” Haywood responds. “It’s not just the story of a very powerful man abusing his power against less powerful men, but it goes right back to school.”

Spacey's career flourished in the late '90s: he won his second Oscar for American beauty in 1999, right in the center of the timeline depicted in Spacey unmasked. Does Haywood think he can find that kind of fame again? Spacey himself believes the charges against him are “a life sentence.”

I will no longer remain speechless. Thank you in advance to everyone who takes the time to watch this interview. https://t.co/OppjgctQuW – Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) May 3, 2024

Haywood responds: “He's definitely a good actor, I loved him in Card castle…But I was so blown away by [the documentary contributors’] ability to show empathy. They almost feel sorry for Spacey. If Spacey can put himself in their shoes, try to see things from their point of view… Sure, go ahead and have a successful career.

“I just think he needs to take a hard look at how he treats people,” she continues. “And if he can overcome that, then that’s great.” I think that's what men want. The men said, “I don’t want to see him in prison.” I just want it to stop. So, good for him. If he can do that, then I would really like to see him in other shows.

Spacey and his team were reluctant to meet the short deadline given to them by Channel 4 to respond to the claims made in the documentary. He wrote to his subscribers on X: “Over the past week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 allow me more than 7 days to respond to the allegations against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient detail to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the grounds that she believes that requesting a response within 7 days to new anonymized and non-specific allegations is a “fair opportunity” for me to refute all allegations made against me.

He showed Wootton a letter dated April 22 ahead of the UK release on May 6. Haywood tells THR that she thought the deadline was “right” and that Spacey's response – in an official capacity, as opposed to X – came on May 3.

Through his lawyers, Spacey said he had been publicly exonerated and acquitted of all criminal charges against him in the United States and the United Kingdom, a Channel 4 representative said. He added that 'he strongly disagreed with the findings against him in the MRC arbitration and denies engaging in any sexual harassment or other misconduct in connection with Card castle. He acknowledged that he “participated in a pervasive on-set culture filled with sexual innuendo, jokes and innocent heckling, but never sexually harassed anyone.”

Last week, it was announced that Spacey will face trial again, likely in 2025, for another sexual assault claim. The actor has denied the allegations.

Spacey unmasked is broadcast in the United States on Investigation Discovery and will also be available to stream on Max starting Monday.