'Friends' Star Matthew Perry's Hollywood Home, Bought Just Months Before His Death, Costs $5.1 Million

The House Matthew Perry purchased months before his death is now back on the market.

Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, the mid-century mansion has been listed with an asking price of $5.195 million.

The late “Friends” star died from the “acute effects of ketamine” in October, according to an autopsy released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Perry purchased the property in an off-market transaction in May 2023 for $5 million, according to property records. He purchased the house through an LLC under the name of Alvy Singer, Woody Allen's character in the 1977 film “Annie Hall.”

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home is located above the famous Sunset Strip. The architectural property features classic designs with walls of glass surrounding the sunny central patio, which includes a swimming pool and fire pit.

The 2,793 square foot home features hardwood floors throughout, in addition to stone finishes in the bathrooms.

A double-sided fireplace separates the expansive living room from the dining room and renovated kitchen with informal entertaining area.

One of the three bedrooms has been transformed into a chic screening room, complete with a projector screen and lounge chairs. The main room includes a dressing room, a superb bathroom area with separate shower and bathtub and opens directly onto the swimming pool.

Listing agents Greg Holcomb and Tim Durkovic of Douglas Elliman declined to comment.

Perry purchased the house five months before his death. He died at his Pacific Palisades at home on October 28, 2023.

The “Fools Rush In” actor died from the “acute effects of ketamine,” as well as “coronary heart disease and the effects of buprenorphrine” that contributed to his death, according to his autopsy released in December.

“Traces of ketamine were detected in the stomach contents,” the autopsy states. “The exact method of admission in Mr. Perry’s case is unknown.”

“Prescription medications and loose pills” were also found in Perry’s home, according to the autopsy report.

Perry's friends and family gathered on November 3 to pay tribute to the late actor. Perry's relatives were seen at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, according to page six .

The site is not far from the Warner Bros. film lot. in Burbank, California, where “Friends” was filmed.

Perry rose to fame at the age of 24 after being cast as Chandler Bing in “Friends”.

However, Perry wanted to be remembered as something more than his sitcom character.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is if someone comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking, can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it,” he said in an interview with Tom Power in November 2022. “When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want this to be the first thing mentioned. »

Lauryn Overhultz of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.