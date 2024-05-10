Book your tickets for Frankie Goes To Bollywood





Rifco Theater Company, Watford Palace Theater and HOME Manchester present… FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD – A musical of a billion colors! Concept and book by Pravesh Kumar Songs and music by Niraj Chag Songs and lyrics by Tasha Taylor Johnson. The makers of Britains Got Bhangra present the world premiere of a new British musical. Prepare to be swept away into the dazzling world of Bollywood! Rifco's most ambitious musical to date, Frankie Goes to Bollywood is a stunningly colorful journey of romance, epic songs and spectacular dancing – inspired by the true stories of British women caught in the spotlight of the world's biggest film industry. world. Frankie never wanted to be a star, and after a chance meeting with a director, she finds herself transported into the cutthroat world of Bollywood. As she climbs the glittering steps to stardom, Frankie must face what she's willing to do for fame and fortune. Will she be able to stay in the Bollywood family while remaining true to herself? Amid heroes and villains, ornate costumes and stunning sets, prepare yourself for this story of being British in Bollywood. Recommended age: suggested 8+ Frankie is going to a Bollywood dance workshop on Wednesday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. In addition to the mesmerizing musical Frankie Goes To Bollywood, we are delighted to offer you an exclusive dance workshop, where you can learn dynamic routines inspired by the show! Led by the production's talented dance captain and assistant choreographer, step into the shoes of your inner Bollywood star and immerse yourself in the magic of this dynamic dance style. Whether you are a beginner or experienced in dance, this workshop welcomes participants of all ages and levels, from 8 years old, but we ask that children be accompanied by an adult. Please come to the session in clothes and shoes that you are comfortable in and bring a bottle of water. This session will take place in our Foyer. Tickets are 18 per person Reserve your spot today and let's dance the day away with Frankie Goes To Bollywood!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://trafalgartickets.com/beck-theatre-hayes/en-GB/event/dance/frankie-goes-to-bollywood-tickets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos