Central District of California | Orange County part-time actor convicted of soliciting investors for Shell companies that peddled fake COVID cures and treatments





ANGELS An Orange County man and part-time actor was found guilty today by a jury of soliciting investors in companies that marketed what was actually a fake cure and treatment for COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic. Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, 56, of Huntington Beach, was convicted of 11 counts of wire fraud. He remains free on $150,000 bail. According to evidence presented during a three-day trial, in March 2020, Middlebrook solicited potential investors in California, Nevada, New York, Texas and Colorado through text messages, videos and statements posted on YouTube and Instagram about its purported cure for COVID-19. 19. Middlebrook called this so-called cure QC20, and he also marketed a so-called COVID treatment, which he called QP20. Middlebrook claimed to have personally developed a patent-pending cure and treatment to prevent coronavirus infection. Middlebrook fraudulently solicited investments in various companies with a series of false promises. These fraudulent claims included miraculous results from the prevention product and treatment, huge risk-free and 100 percent guaranteed returns on investment, and that former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Earvin Magic Johnson was a director and officer of the Middlebrooks company. He lured victims into investing their money by promising them huge returns. To support these claims, Defendant Middlebrook lied that a party in Dubai had offered to purchase Middlebrook's companies for $10 billion, and that this offer would guarantee the victim investors' investments in the companies. He also lied that he had secured funding from seven investors who had each already invested between $750,000 and $1 million. The FBI arrested Middlebrook in this case in March 2020 after Middlebrook delivered pills purportedly the treatment that prevents coronavirus infection to an undercover agent posing as an investor. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer scheduled a sentencing hearing for September 9, at which time Middlebrook will face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count. The FBI investigated this matter. Assistant United States Attorneys Kenneth R. Carbajal and Joseph S. Guzman, both of the General Crimes Section, are prosecuting this case.

