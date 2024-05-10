Brittany Wright talks about Evanston's business community

Photo courtesy of Brittany Wright Brittany Wright, the new executive director of the Evanston Chamber of Commerce.

On April 17, city officials, local business owners and community members gathered in front of The Fat Shallot to celebrate the restaurant's opening in Evanston last October.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was Brittany Wright’s (Weinberg ’12) first as executive director of the Evanston Chamber of Commerce.

Wright said the ceremony seemed to “come full circle” because The Fat Shallot hosted her wedding rehearsal dinner. It was also invigorating to see the energy and passion surrounding the Evanston business community, she said.

After graduating from Northwestern in 2012, Wright worked in various positions in the Chicago area, gaining experience in community engagement, event planning and fundraising. In April, she returned to Evanston to lead the Chamber of Commerce.

Wright spoke to The Daily about his new position and the Chamber's role in Evanston's business scene.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: What brings you back to Evanston?

Wright: I spent five years in my last position, so I was looking for my next career advancement opportunity and my next professional adventure and I found this role as the executive director of the Evanston Chamber, and it seemed like something being the right fit at the right time, having some familiarity with Evanston as a Northwestern student. So it was exciting to be able to come back to this community professionally now.

The Daily: What are your priorities for business and commerce in Evanston?

Wright: My goals relate specifically to the Chamber – so how can we ensure that the Chamber is a truly valuable entity to our members and to the business community as a whole? I would love to hear from people about their past experiences with the Chamber, what their needs are, where the gaps are in our services and offerings and how we should focus our time and energy to better serve them and overall to be a better actor in the field. this community.

The Daily: Have you noticed any gaps in representation among the members of the chamber?

Wright: Honestly, I'm still analyzing our membership data, but we're always looking to grow and make sure all neighborhoods and business districts in Evanston are represented. We want to make sure people know about all the great areas of Evanston, not just downtown.

The Daily: How does increasing corporate membership help the chamber?

Wright: As a chamber, we work to be the unified voice of the business world. This is something we are working to improve. The more member companies we have, the more easily we can get feedback and the louder our voice.

The Daily: What is the chamber doing to support marginalized communities in business?

Wright: We host monthly happy hours – after work, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., at local businesses. So it's a great way for us to attract people to a local business and give them exposure. We have our Women in Business initiatives. We seek to bring women in business together so they can connect with each other, share experiences, lean on each other, use each other as resources. And then we have our Black Professional Networking events which also happen several times a year.

The Daily: What excites you most about this role?

Wright: I am thrilled to have the chance to connect with so many passionate and dedicated people in the community. This role is about building relationships. I’m excited to be able to flex those muscles and be able to really increase the value of the Chamber in the community.”

I think this is an exciting growth point for the Chamber right now. I think there are so many great opportunities for us as an organization, and I'm excited to be able to be the leader that kind of jumps off the high end of the dive and takes us to the next level.

