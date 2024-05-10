Bollywood Roundup: Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha, Neha Dhupia and more…

Akshay to headline The Entertainers tour with Nora, Disha and Stebin Ben in Australia

Mumbai – Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar is set to headline the Entertainers Tour, which will take place in Australia this year and will be joined by several other personalities from the world of showbiz.

The final season took place in North America in 2023.

This year it will be held in Australia in August 2024.

The second season of the world tour will take place in Melbourne and Sydney.

The 'Khiladi' star will be joined by celebrities including Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sonam BajwaAnd Ben Stebin.

Talking about his acting work, Akshays last release was 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff. He will next be seen in “Sarfira”, “Jolly LLB 3”, “Housefull 5” and “Welcome To The Jungle”.

Richa Chadha talks about her highest score with covers on Kapil Sharmas show

Mumbai – Actress Richa Chadha shared that she had the highest number of retakes for a dance sequence in the upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

Richa, with the cast of “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin SegalAnd Sanjeeda Sheikhwill share some behind-the-scenes stories about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the show.

Sharing more about their best and worst days on the sets, Manish shared, “We never felt like we were exhausted. I mean, we were all tired, but there was still a feeling of accomplishment. We feel like we did a good job. I don’t think I’ve gone home without feeling good about my job.

Richa chimed in saying, “Mera jo best day, wo mera worst day bhi tha (My best day was also my worst day!) My worst day became the best day of filming.”

“My score is highest when it comes to retakes – during the dance sequence. 99! The main century maarte maarte ruki hun (I stopped just before reaching a century). It’s not easy when you’re dancing around 200 to 300 extras looking at you and you fail,” she added.

But when you get over that, then it's really a Wow, I didn't know I could do that moment. And it’s a great feeling!

“Kapil’s The Great Indian Show” is available on Netflix.

Neha writes birthday note for Angad Bedi: I would do it again and again with you

Mumbai – Actress Neha Dhupiaon his sixth wedding anniversary, wrote a romantic post for the 'love' of his life, actor Angad Bédisaying she would live her “adventurous life” with him again and again.

Neha took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of photos from her beautiful married life with Angad and their children.

The actress shared the photos with the caption: “To the love of my life…look at how far we've come through friendship, fighting and swimming in open waters…through the laughter, the victories and the defeats… through the impulsive trips, the unplanned meetings and the nocturnal discussions until the wee hours of the morning…”

“Thanks to the crazy workouts, the midnight snacks, your boring phone habits, and your ability to watch the same game and movie over and over again. Through our beautiful, adorable, extremely crushable babies and, of course, through this adventure called life,” she added.

Neha concluded by saying, “I would do it again and again with you and only you! Ours! SIX YEAR OLD BABY #happyanniversary my love @angadbedi.

Neha and Angad got married in 2018 in a private ceremony at Anand Karaj. They welcomed their firstborn, Mehr, in November 2018.

The couple had their second child, a son, in 2021, whom they named Guriq Dhupia Bedi.

What Kunal Kemmu learned about cinema while writing with Go Goa Gone

Mumbai – As his film “Go Goa Gone” marked 11 years in Hindi cinema, the actor Kunal Kemmu celebrated this milestone, expressing everything he learned about directing and writing through film.

Kunal said, “‘Go Goa Gone’ remains one of the most special films of my career. We embarked on this journey with passion to bring this film to life with all our hearts. Raj & DK are exceptional filmmakers and deserve all the recognition.

The actor, who co-wrote the screenplay for the cult zombie action comedy, is happy to have been able to contribute to the film beyond just acting.

“As an actor, I learned a lot more about filmmaking and writing from this film. Previously, I only wrote for myself, but 'Go Goa Gone' changed that, giving me confidence as a writer as well. It’s truly a film that brings me immense happiness and immense pride,” he said.

The film follows the journey of a group of friends who go on vacation to Goa and end up fighting zombies.

Released in 2013, 'Go Goa Gone' also stars Saif Ali Khan and Vir Das in key roles.

Huma Qureshi Reflects on Life: It's a Massive Canvas, Add All the Paint to It

Mumbai – Actress Huma Qureshi spoke some words of wisdom Friday morning, declaring that “life is a huge canvas, you have to put all the paint on it.”

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo holding a canvas while dressed in a navy co-ord and white crop top. She completed her look with natural makeup and sneakers.

“Life is a huge canvas… Add all the paint… But who says you have to paint between the lines… Get confused,” she captioned the post.

Huma started working on 'Jolly LLB 3', starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

The first installment of the 'Jolly LLB' franchise, directed by Subhash Kapoor, was released in 2013. It tells the story of a lawyer clashing with a seasoned lawyer over a hit-and-run case involving the son of a eminent personality.

The second part of the courtroom black comedy drama had Akshay playing the title role in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra shares message of appreciation from her husband for Nick Jonas

Mumbai – Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas there are many things to do professionally.

Nick recently started filming his upcoming film 'Power Ballad' and received a message from his wife, who just finished her project 'Head Of State'.

Nick's new film project also stars Paul Rudd.

The actress took to her social media on Thursday and shared a photo of Nick Jonas which shows him sporting a crew cut hairstyle.

Priyanka penned a sweet note for her husband in the caption, writing, “Appreciation message from husband: When I finish one, he starts one.” The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he begins filming “Power Ballad”. Congratulations on your first day, baby. No one works harder than you. It's going to be extraordinary.”

This isn't the first time Nick Jonas has been seen performing on camera. He previously starred in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Camp Rock,” and “Chaos Walking.”

He also made a hilarious appearance in his wife Priyanka's romantic comedy 'Love Again'. (IANS)