Why Deion Sanders' sons are in such demand, including for an acting role
Colorado football safety Shilo Sanders will appear as an actor portraying his father Deion in the Friday night season finale of BMF, a popular crime drama on premium cable network Starz.
Shilo only has one scene in the episode. But it's a big deal for his father, the Colorado coach and longtime master of personal marketing.
It's also just one incident in a big branding tour these days for Shilo and his brother Shedeur, two University of Colorado football players who took their father's fame and combined it with their own skills and acumen to reach new levels of exposure for two college athletes under 25.
They're huge outliers, said Jim Cavale, founder and president of Athletes.org, a players' association for college athletes.
Both entered rarefied air in the burgeoning era of name, image and likeness (NIL) agreements for college athletes. A combination of rare factors even led to a recent scene where the two brothers recently pulled up to a restaurant near the Boulder campus in $100,000 Tesla Cybertrucks, one parked in front of the other.
Then there's everything they've been up to in the past two weeks, which doesn't even include their joint appearance as models at a Paris fashion show in January.
The increased visibility of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders
There are numerous examples since April 25 alone:
Colorado quarterback Shedeur recently posted a message to his 1.8 million Instagram followers promoting his new rap single, now available on Spotify or iTunes for 99 cents.
Shilo, who has one million followers on Instagram, exchanged playful blows with professional boxer Ryan Garcia in the Colorado locker room, as he showed in an Instagram video post that received more than 54,000 likes.
Shedeur, 22, was mobbed by hundreds of students and fans at a Boulder restaurant on April 26, when he sold nearly $15,000 worth of his personal brand products at a sales event at ephemeral detail, according to an estimate from his business partner. That's where the brothers parked their Cybertrucks outside while onlookers took photos of the scene.
Now comes the Starz appearance of Shilo, 24, who was paid for his acting role on a show that attracted 5.1 million viewers for its first season in March.
Shilo got the role for a reason, but that's not the only reason both brothers are ranked No. 1 and No. 18 in NIL college valuations projected by On3 at $4.6 million for Shedeur and $1.1 million for Shilo.
Deion Sanders bragged about it a little last fall in an interview with USA TODAY Sports.
Shedeur made a lot of money, man, in college, and they're good managers, he said. What I love and admire most about my children, he and Shilo used to argue over who had the most money in the bank. I love that as a parent.
Why does Shilo Sanders appear on BMF?
BMF, now in its third season on Starz, follows the story of two brothers from Detroit who created the Black Mafia Family, the largest drug distribution ring in American history, as portrayed by the network. These brothers are Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.
Deion Sanders and Big Meech knew each other, according to Starz. They were introduced by a mutual acquaintance during Meech's time in Atlanta while Deion was playing for the Falcons (NFL), the company said in an email. Meech would go to Deion's club in Atlanta, aptly named “Prime Time 21,” due to Sanders' nickname and jersey number.
The company said showrunner Heather Zuhlke and the writing team worked to incorporate historically accurate elements into the series, leading to Shilo's casting as a composite character of her father in his youth, largely because he looks a lot like his father. Similarly, the role of Meech is played by his son in real life.
Deion Sanders, 56, bragged about his sons on Instagram Wednesday. Both football players begin their final college seasons in Boulder this fall.
Guess who plays a Young PRIME! Deion Sanders wrote. I'm so proud of @shilosanders, he did the Doggone THANG! Good Lawd, the SANDERS boys are exercising all the gifts GOD gave them and having fun living this life in which we only get one chance. Live children Live.
This really sucks for Deion Sanders' sons
Much of this lucrative activity by the Sanders brothers would not have been authorized by the NCAA until 2021, when college sports' governing body came under pressure to lift rules prohibiting college athletes from profiting from their fame.
Since then, the brothers have appeared in a Google commercial together and in a KFC commercial with their extended family, among other business endeavors including promoting various products on social media. For example, Shedeur promoted Gatorade on Instagram this week. Before that, he also signed a one-year “ambassador contract” with Mercedes-Benz which earned him a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
It's organic NIL in college sports companies looking to strengthen their brands by paying players to promote a product or make an appearance. This is much rarer in college sports than other types of relatively new NIL collectives that solicit money from fans and school donors so they can pay athletes under the guise of promoting a cause or organization. charity.
The latter isn't really NIL, said Cavale of Ahtletes.org. Shedeur and Shilo make real NIL.
Why their combination is rare
Cavale said there might be one or two players on each major conference team who can get real endorsement or appearance deals. Shedeur and Shilo are reaching the next level, thanks in large part to their father, a Pro Football Hall of Famer whose fame provides a platform few others possess in college sports. Two recent exceptions are relatives of other sports stars, LeBron James' son Bronny, Southern California and Texas quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning .
Bronny James and Arch Manning rank third and fifth in On3's projected NIL rankings at $3.7 million and $2.4 million, next to another Colorado star player, Travis Hunter, who ranks No. 4 with $2.7 million.
But Arch Manning and Bronny James weren't stars on the field in college like Shedeur and Shilo. Shedeur is expected to be a first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft. Shilo was the team's leading tackler last year, when the Buffaloes started the season 3-0 before finishing 4-8.
The Sanders brothers also have real representation in Hollywood, through SMAC Entertainment in California, the same company that works with their father.
They come from families that give them an organic audience right off the bat, and then they've done a good job on social media, adding fuel to the fire and optimizing it, Cavale said. These two really did this, probably the same way Deion would have done it if he had social media and NIL when he was at Florida State. He was everything one could be with mediums at that time.
And now the son plays the father on TV Friday night on Starz. The episode is called Prime Time.
All of this is a rare combination, Cavale said. And that’s why their success is rare.
Follow journalist Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. Email: [email protected]
