Real life baby reindeer Martha has a lively chat with Piers Morgan

Fiona Harvey categorically denied doing it most things the fictional version of herself did in the hit Netflix series Baby reindeerbut she wasn't very convincing.

Weeks after fans of the show identified her as the real-life inspiration for Martha, the show's stalker character, through old tweets, Harvey had her first interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. In the interview, which aired Thursday afternoon, Harvey officially introduced himself as the real Martha and called Richard Gadd, the writer and star of the series who plays a fictionalized version of himself, a liar and a misogynist who takes advantage of his misery by embellishing their interactions with each other. Gadd and Netflix have said the series is a true story.

Baby reindeer follows Gadd's complicated relationship with his stalker, as he is plagued by Martha's constant presence and correspondence, which he said included 41,000 emails, 350 voicemails, 744 tweets, 48 ​​Facebook posts and 106 letters. But Harvey said this week that none of that ever happened and that she plans to sue Gadd, Netflix and anyone else who was in that play and did that to anyone.

According to Harvey, she and Gadd have only met two or three times in real life. I'm not lying, she told Morgan during their interview. But she was both adamant in her denial and uncertain. Harvey told Morgan that his only message to Gadd would be, “Please leave me alone.” Get a life, get a real job. She added: I am horrified by what you did and called him a misogynist and the ultimate psychopath.

However, Harvey became a little wobbly when asked to defend herself. Asked whether or not she sent Gadd 41,000 emails, Harvey doubled down by saying the show was a figure of [Gadds] imagination, but he later admitted: There may have been a few emails, but just jokes. She said that at the time, I didn't think [Gadd] was a complete psychopath who attacked me.

Even though it was true that she had sent Gadd 41,000 emails (I was just playing devil's advocate here, she said), I didn't lunge at him across the bar, I didn't go to jail, as shown in the series. Morgan pointed out that law enforcement could likely determine what device the emails came from and whether they belonged to her and that now that the world has heard her voice, it could easily be determined whether or not she left it to him. the 350 voice messages. His questions ultimately led to Harvey clashing with his interviewer. You talked at length for a good 10 minutes about the emails, she said to Morgan, looking heated.

I wouldn't press charges if I thought there were 41,000 emails, she added, adding that it wouldn't defeat the case if that many emails were found. She also let slip that she has four phones and six email addresses, but only because she likes separate communications on different devices, she said.

As for the alleged 350 voicemails, Harvey initially said she doubted[s] Gadd really has a lot of voicemails and said, “I didn't call this guy, but she later admitted to calling him before and even writing him a letter. If Gadd is able to provide 350 voicemails as proof, Harvey said it would only be because he recorded it in an effort to get media attention for his show. He may have falsified things. People have been forging a lot of things these days, she said of the other 105 handwritten letters she said she didn't write.

Continuing the theme of the conversation, Harvey first told Morgan that she would be willing to take a lie detector test to prove that she hadn't been stalking Gadd, because I don't like little boys without work. But on reflection, what is a lie detector test for? » she asked, pushing the conversation onto another subject: They used [lie detectors] for mass murder and everything. They don't use them much.

Overall, Harvey said the way she has been portrayed on the show is completely wrong and has been very detrimental to her career as a lawyer, ever since social media users discovered her identity. Internet sleuths stalked me, stalked me and threatened me with death, she said.

[Gadd and Netflix] “We're getting everything it's worth for the money,” she continued, adding that the actress who plays Martha, Jessica Gunning, doesn't even look like her, a point many viewers are upset about. at variance.