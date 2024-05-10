Fantastic Four actor Galactus has already appeared in the MCU – 10 years ago





The MCU's Fantastic Four officially have their Galactus. It was announced yesterday (May 9) that Ralph Ineson would be taking on the role of the fan-favorite villain, but this won't be the actor's first appearance in a Marvel Studios film. Ineson actually made his MCU debut in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, in which he played a Ravager pilot who you can see in the background of a few scenes. Of course, he's not the only actor to play multiple roles in the MCU: Linda Cardellini played Clint Barton's wife Laura before voicing Lylla in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Michelle Yeoh starred in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Gemma Chan had roles in Captain Marvel before playing Sersi in Eternals. In Fantastic Four, he joins an increasingly expanded cast. Marvel's First Family will consist of Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (AKA Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (AKA Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (AKA the Thing). Julia Garner will play the Silver Surfer and John Malkovich and Paul Walter Hauser will play undisclosed roles. Ineson is best known for starring in the original British version of The Office, and he has also had roles in films like The Witch, The Green Knight, Ready Player One, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Northman and The Creator. His other upcoming projects include Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, alongside Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp, and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, opposite Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth. Fantastic Four is coming to the big screen on July 25, 2025. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guide to the story so far in Marvel Phase 5 and a look at what to expect in Marvel Phase. 6. Weekly recaps, stories from the communities you love, and more

