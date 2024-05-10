Woman, 18, accused of stomping on baby's face in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. An 18-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after Hollywood police said she was accused of stomping on her 10-month-old baby. According to her arrest report, a friend of Alicia Breas called 911 shortly before 6 p.m. to report that Brea had sent her photos of herself stomping on her baby. Police said officers arrived at Breas' home but did not see any visible injuries on the baby. According to the report, Brea signed a search consent form so officers could view the messages on her phone, after which an officer saw a photo of Brea stepping on her child's face. The baby was wearing the same outfit in the photo as when officers arrived, the report states. Police said Brea's mother took custody of the baby while Brea was taken into custody. She faces one count of child abuse without serious bodily injury. As of Friday afternoon, Brea remained held at the Broward County Main Jail on $20,000 bail. She appeared in court earlier today and a judge ordered that she be fitted with a GPS monitor if released. She is not allowed to have any contact with her child at this time and must undergo a mental health evaluation within 10 days and comply with doctor's recommendations.

Copyright 2024 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2024/05/10/woman-18-accused-of-stomping-on-babys-face-in-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos