7 Things to Do in Anchorage This Weekend





By Chris Bieri

“Matilda the Musical” is performed by the Anchorage Community Theater May 9-19. (Photo courtesy of Anchorage Community Theater) Mathilde the musical 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; 3:00 p.m. Sunday; Laurence Theater in Sydney, 621 W. Sixth Avenue. Anchorage Community Theater closes its 70th season with this musical based on the children's book about Matilda Wormwood. Children and adults alike should enjoy the memorable dance numbers and songs. Tickets cost $35, $30 for military, seniors, students and teens and $25 for children 12 and under and educators. Barefoot in the park 7 p.m. Friday to Saturday; 3:00 p.m. Sunday; Cyranos Theater Building, 3800 DeBarr Road This classic Neil Simon romantic comedy is one of the 10 longest-running non-musical plays in Broadway history. The show opens this weekend and runs until June 2 in Cyranos. Tickets are $30 and $27 for military, seniors and students. Ship Creek Annual Spring Cleanup 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; The Bait Shack, 212 W Whitney Rd. Last year, the annual effort removed 2,000 pounds of trash from the banks of Ship Creek. This year, in its 12th year, the group hopes to have an even larger group working to keep the creek clean. Volunteers are asked to dress in layers and dress warmly. Remember to bring rubber boots or waders, wear good gloves and an orange safety vest. There are giveaways after the work is completed for volunteers, so stick around. Beard, Booze and Bacon Festival 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; Sullivan Arena, 1600 Gambell Street. Alaska's Mr. Fur Face contest will be decided this weekend at this event brought together by the Miners & Trappers Charity Ball and the South Central Alaska Beard & Mustache Club. Tickets are $60 and include 12 tickets for 4-ounce samples from local breweries or $20 for bearded/non-drinking competitors. Anchorage Symphony Season Finale 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Atwood Concert Hall, 621 W. Sixth Ave. Featuring Terrence Wilson on piano, the season finale promises to be filled with festive tones and captivating pianistic virtuosity. Works by Gao Hong, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Sergei Rachmaninov will be performed. Tickets from $27.50. Alaska Native Heritage Center. (Sarah Bell / DNA file) 25th Anniversary of the Alaska Native Heritage Center 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; Alaska Native Heritage Center, 8800 Heritage Center Drive The Alaska Native Heritage Center has been closed for renovations since February, but it reopens this weekend to showcase the new spaces and celebrate its 25th anniversary. Admission will be free on Sunday, featuring Alaska Native dance performances, cultural demonstrations, a fry bread making demonstration, an Alaska Children's Museum pop-up and a flower painting station. Anchorage Civic Orchestra Spring Concert 4:30 p.m. Sunday; Discovery Theater, 621 W. Sixth Ave. This Mother's Day concert is designed for listeners of all ages with favorites like Igor Stravinsky's Toy Symphony and Firebird Suite. Tickets cost $23.75, $18 for seniors and $14.75 for those 18 and under.

