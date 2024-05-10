State actor attempted to hack BC government systems in cyberattack





BREAKING, 12:23 p.m. PT The head of British Columbia's public service has announced that there is a high degree of confidence that a state or state-sponsored actor attempted to hack government systems in a cyberattack. Shannon Salter, head of the civil service, announced that three separate attempts to hack government systems had taken place in the past month. Salter said investigations were still ongoing and did not say which state may have been involved in the cyberattack or what systems were accessed. PREVIOUS STORY: The British Columbia government provides an update Friday on the “sophisticated” cyberattack and attempted breach of provincial systems announced earlier this week. Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworthis is expected to hold a public update at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time. Prime Minister David Eby announced the cyberattack on Wednesday, saying the Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security and other agencies, including police, were involved in the investigation. Both Eby and Farnworth said there was no evidence that sensitive information, such as health data, was compromised in the attack. Farnworth added that there was no evidence that the cyberattack had succeeded in accessing the information and that there had been no ransom demands. The premier said last week that the province's chief information officer had ordered public service employees to change their passwords to “ensure the security of government email systems,” with another notification sent to workers on Wednesday. Opposition party BC United questioned why it took the government a week to notify the public about the cyberattack, given last week's password change notification. Farnworth said cybersecurity experts indicated the priority was to protect the system and its information before making it public, which could potentially increase vulnerability to attacks. He said the government had no information on who might be responsible. Eby said that to his knowledge, last week's password changes were not related to the recent cyberattack on London Drugs. In response, the Richmond, British Columbia-based pharmacy and retail chain had to close all of its Western Canadian stores for a week, with the chain's CEO remaining tight-lipped about the exact cause of the attack. The BC Libraries Co-operatives said last week it was also the target of a hacker who threatened to release user data if a ransom was not paid.

