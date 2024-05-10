Fire reported at Jones Hollywood restaurant in West Hollywood





A fire was reported this morning at Jones Hollywood Restaurant, 7141 Santa Monica Boulevard, on the Eastside of West Hollywood. Neighbors reported being woken from their sleep by sirens around 6:20 a.m. Friday. They saw smoke coming from the restaurant. West Hollywood sheriff's deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department emergency crews were dispatched to the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Formosa Avenue. The extent of the damage is not yet known. Photos taken by West Hollywood Resident Commissioner Lola Davidson show patches of black smoke coming out of the window. No injuries were reported. This current fire is yet another setback for the beloved restaurant, which has been a staple of the Hollywood dining scene for nearly 30 years. A car hit the building on November 14, 2023, forcing it to close its doors for four months. After several fundraisers and support from the community, the restaurant reopened its doors on April 29. The main dining room returned to service, but the cafe section of the Jones Hollywood remained closed due to structural issues resulting from the accident, and plywood still covers that area six months after the accident. We do not yet know if this fire will force them to close again. This article will be updated as we learn more. if you see something, say something. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by texting 274637 (CRIMES on most keypads) with a cell phone. If you see something, say it. Anyone with information can also leave a tip athttps://www.lacrimestoppers.org. Your identity is always encrypted and anonymous. No personal information, phone number, email, IP address or location is ever requested, stored, tracked, tracked or monitored. Period. The goal of Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers is to prevent and reduce crime, by forming a partnership between the community, law enforcement and the media to provide anonymity and cash rewards to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. Crime Stoppers encourages community members to assist local law enforcement in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that hinder community participation: fear and apathy. The West Hollywood Sheriff's Station polices the City of West Hollywood and the unincorporated communities of Franklin Canyon, Universal City (which includes the Universal Theme Park, Studios and Citywalk), and the federal enclave of West Hollywood. Los Angeles.

