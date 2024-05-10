



Total revenue: $951.4 million, a slight decrease of 0.3% from $954.4 million the previous year.

Net loss: Improved to ($163.5) million from ($235.5) million year over year, a reduction in loss of $72.0 million.

Diluted loss per share: Improved to $(0.62) from $(1.71) year over year, a decrease of $1.09 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA: Presented at ($31.6) million compared to $7.1 million the previous year, a decrease of $38.7 million.

Free movement of capital: Reported at ($238.8) million, a slight deterioration of $1.5 million from ($237.3) million the previous year.

Presence: Down 2.1% to 46,631 thousand compared to 47,621 thousand the previous year.

Cash and cash equivalents: Ended the quarter with $624.2 million, down from $884.3 million at the end of the previous year. On May 8, 2024, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K Filing. The company, a leader in the theatrical exhibition industry in the United States and Europe, reported a slight decline in total revenue and a substantial improvement in its net loss compared to the previous year. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Q1 2024 Earnings Analysis Company presentation AMC operates approximately 900 theaters and 10,000 screens worldwide, offering advanced amenities such as plush recliners, enhanced food and beverage options and premium large-format experiences. The company also engages in film distribution, notably with hit films like TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR and RENAISSANCE: A BEYONCE FILM. Financial performance The company reported a net loss of $163.5 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $235.5 million in the same quarter a year ago. Total revenues edged down 0.3% year over year to $951.4 million. This performance is remarkable considering the 6% decline in the North American box office, attributed to Hollywood strikes in 2023. Despite these challenges, AMC has managed to increase its domestic market share and maintain revenue levels close to those of the previous year. AMC CEO Adam Aron highlighted the company's proactive strategies, saying: We had expected for some time that the 2023 Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes would impact the first quarter box office, but we were encouraged by the strength of movie attendance in March, which reminded that better times await us. » Strategic financial management AMC has effectively managed its finances through strategic cost control and capital markets activities. The company reduced its debt principal by $17.5 million earlier in the quarter by swapping debt for equity. Since the start of 2022, AMC has reduced its debt and deferred rent by more than $974 million. These moves helped AMC end the quarter with $624 million in unrestricted cash, as well as an additional $124.1 million raised after the quarter through the sale of common stock. The story continues Operational Highlights and Future Outlook AMC's attendance fell slightly by 2.1% to 46,631 thousand, with a notable decline in U.S. markets partially offset by an increase in international markets. The company continues to innovate, as evidenced by upcoming unique events, like the Billie Eilish Listening Event, which is expected to attract a lot of attention. Looking ahead, AMC remains optimistic about film programming for the second half of 2024 and beyond, expecting a strong recovery trajectory bolstered by exciting new releases and continued strategic initiatives. Conclusion AMC's first quarter results reflect resilient performance in the face of industry challenges. The company's strategic cost management and innovative offerings are key to navigating the current landscape, positioning AMC for potential growth as the industry recovers from recent disruption. For detailed financial figures and further information, please refer to the full report 8-K Filing on the SEC website. Check out the full 8-K results release (here) from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc for more details. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

