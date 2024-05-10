The Offspring celebrates the 30th anniversary of their album Smash at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood





Legendary punk rock band The Offspring brought their witty lyrics and well-known hits to South Florida at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Thursday night. The band is currently celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of their mainstream album. Smash. The album was released in April 1994 and is well known for helping to revive the punk rock genre in the 90s. Although the band has since released seven more albums over the past three decades, including their most recent, 2021. Let the bad times roll — their set list included songs almost exclusively from Smash, 1997 Ixnay on man1998s American and the 2000s Conspiracy of a. The California rock band performed “Come Out And Play,” their first hit single, to open their set list in front of the packed Hard Rock Live auditorium. They then followed up with well-known singles such as “All I Want” and “Want You Bad”. Between The Offspring's set list of songs was a cover of the Ramones' “Blitzkrieg Bop” and hilarious interactions between two of the remaining band members from the original 1984 lineup, singer Dexter Holland and guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman . After playing their cover of the Ramones' 1976 debut single, The Offspring performed “Original Prankster” before playing three consecutive songs from Smashincluding “Nitro”, “Bad Habit” and “Gotta Get Away” in front of a packed crowd that was mostly on their feet all night. However, it was their final songs that prompted the crowd to give their loudest ovation of the entire evening. Among their final songs were “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” – their biggest single on the Billboard Hot 100, which peaked at No. 53 after its release in 1998 – and their title track to close the evening, “Self Esteem .” The Offspring's appearance is also notable because it's the first time since 2018 that the band has performed a concert in South Florida. This is the first time since 2009 that they have performed in Broward County. The Offspring will continue their tour in Daytona Beach with the famous Rockville Festival before heading to Europe for the middle portion of their tour before finally returning to the United States. They will conclude the tour with a date on September 28 in Ocean City, Maryland. The set list of the offspring 1. Go out and play 2. Everything I want 3. I want you bad 4. Watch the sun 5. In the Hall of the Mountain King (cover by Edvard Grieg) 6. Blitzkrieg Bop (Ramones cover) 7. Original joker 8. It will be long 9. Bad habit 10. I have to run away 11. Why can't you find a job? 12. (I can't understand) head around you 13. Pretty Fly (for a white man) 14. The children are not doing well 15. You're going to go far, kid 16. Self-esteem

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbs12.com/news/local/the-offspring-celebrate-30th-anniversary-of-smash-album-at-hard-rock-live-in-hollywood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos