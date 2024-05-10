Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee recalls grappling with racism in early Bollywood – Republic World
Manoj Bajpayee Image: Instagram
The official trailer for Brother was shared on May 9. The film holds special significance for Manoj Bajpayee as it marks his 100th project. More so, the film is also his first venture as a producer with his wife Shabana Raza. Ahead of its release, scheduled for May 24, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about his debut in the industry.
Manoj Bajpayee recalls facing racism upon Zubeidaa's release
For those who don't know him, Manoj Bajpayee essayed the role of Raja Vijendra Singh, a royal, in Shyam Benegal's acclaimed film, Zubeidaa (2001). However, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor opened up about how he was perplexed by critics pointing out how he simply didn't look the part, let alone his acting prowess. He said: “Some critics wrote, 'He's good but he doesn't fit the role, he's good but he doesn't look like a prince.' I thought these people were so liberal and evolved that they didn't realize they were so racist.”
Seeking solace from his friends, Manoj also remembers observing how, ultimately, the bigger narrative at play was how he essayed his role, adding weight to the film. He added: “Then I showed it to a few of my friends. I asked: How should I take it? They said Spit it out, it's biased and in its essence, it “It's a racist thing. But today, when I was doing interviews for Bhaiyya Ji, four out of five journalists were talking about my performance in Zubeidaa.”
Manoj Bajpayee on how he handles criticism
The same interview also saw him reflect on how much he has evolved when it comes to dealing with criticism. The only thing that bothers him now is when he's misquoted.
He said: “Personally, I don’t respond to criticism at all. Yes, sometimes I cite false information and ask “when did I say that”. But if you talk about my poor performance and my look, I won't respond, I will let it go…”
