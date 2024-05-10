The state or state-sponsored actor was behind a BC government cyberattack





B.C.'s public service chief would not say whether the hack is linked to the security breach in Microsoft's systems, perpetrated by Russian state-backed hackers that led to the correspondence leak electronic communications between US government agencies. Get the latest news from Katie DeRosa delivered straight to your inbox Register Photo by Darren Stone / Victoria Times Colonist. Article content The sophisticated cybersecurity attack on the British Columbia government was carried out by a state or state-sponsored actor, the head of British Columbia's public service said Friday. It also emerged that the government had known about the breach for almost a month before making it public. Article content Shannon Salter, speaking to media at a technical briefing Friday, would not say whether the hack is linked to last month's security breach of Microsoft systems, blamed on Russian state-backed hackers and which led to the leak of electronic correspondence between US government agencies. . Advertisement 2 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Unlimited online access to articles from across Canada with one account.

Get email updates from your favorite authors. Log in or create an account Or Article content Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth reiterated that there was no evidence that sensitive personal information was compromised in the attack in British Columbia. However, despite repeated questions, Farnworth did not specify what information the hackers were able to access or what indicators pointed to a state-sponsored attack. The British Columbia government was first informed of a potential cyberattack on April 10. Online security experts began investigating and confirmed on April 11 that a cyberattack had been carried out. The hack was reported to the Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security, a federal agency, which called in Microsoft. The center determined that due to the sophistication of the hack, it must have been carried out by the state or state-sponsored actors. Prime Minister David Eby was informed of the cyberattack on April 17. On April 29, online security experts found evidence of another hacking attempt by the same malicious actor, Salter said. This is the day provincial employees were advised to immediately change their password to 14 characters. British Columbia's office of the chief information officer described it at the time as part of the government's efforts to regularly update security measures. Sunrise Start your day with a roundup of BC-focused news and opinions. By subscribing, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thanks for recording! A welcome email is on its way. If you don't see it, please check your junk folder. The next issue of Sunrise will be in your inbox soon. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again Article content Advertisement 3 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Article content The cyberattack only became public at 6 p.m. Wednesday during a Canucks game, leading to accusations from BC United MPs that the government was trying to cover up the attack. Salter said the cybersecurity center's advice was not to make the hack public to avoid informing other hackers of a vulnerability in government networks. Salter said there were three separate cybersecurity incidents, all of which included efforts by the hackers to cover their tracks. Salter said that after the BC NDP cabinet briefing on May 8, the Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security agreed the public could be informed. Eric Li, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia in Okanagan who specializes in cybersecurity, questioned why it took more than two weeks for the government to ask public servants to change their passwords. I think the BC government will learn that it can do a better job communicating this information to the general public, he said. Li said the prevalence of working from home in public service since the pandemic means some might connect to less secure home Wi-Fi systems. Government employees who work remotely generally need to connect to more secure VPN servers, Li said, but it can be difficult to verify whether this is actually happening. Advertisement 4 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Article content Farnworth said the government's technical security systems are designed to be able to handle people working remotely. Salter said the attack involved more than 40 terabytes of data. However, she did not specify whether the hackers targeted a certain area of ​​government records such as health data, auto insurance or social services. The province holds the personal data of millions of British Columbians, including their social insurance numbers, addresses and phone numbers. Government officials say the motivation behind the cyberattack is still unclear. There was no ransom demand. Last month, Microsoft notified several U.S. federal agencies that Russian-backed hackers may have stolen emails the company was sending to those agencies and that the information included sensitive information such as usernames and passwords. Neither Salter nor Farnworth would say whether the Russian-backed hackers are linked to the B.C. security breach. Farnworth said the government employs 76 cybersecurity experts in B.C.'s Office of the Chief Information Officer and spends $25 million a year on cybersecurity. Advertisement 5 This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below. Article content [email protected] Recommended by the editorial British Columbia government criticized for withholding information about cybersecurity breach British Columbia government hit by sophisticated cybersecurity incidents Bookmark our website and support our journalism: Don't miss the news you need to know, add VancouverSun.com and TheProvince.com to your favorites and subscribe to our newsletters here. You can also support our journalism by becoming a digital subscriber: for just $14 a month, you can get unlimited access to the Vancouver Sun, The Province, the National Post and 13 other Canadian news sites. Support us by subscribing today: The Vancouver Sun | Province. Article content Share this article on your social network

