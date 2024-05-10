Portrait of famous actor and director Jos Ferrer, class of 1933, unveiled in Princeton

A portrait of groundbreaking actor and director Jos Ferrer, a member of Princeton University's Class of 1933, was unveiled on campus May 9 during a ceremony in the Chancellor's Green Rotunda.

Ferrer, born in Puerto Rico, was the first Latino actor to win an Academy Award, among numerous honors on stage, film and television during a long and illustrious career before his death in 1992. He received the National Medal of Arts in 1985.

For six decades, Jos has captivated audiences with his brilliant portrayals of unforgettable characters,” Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber said at the ceremony to unveil the stunning portrait. “Today, I am delighted to to be able to recognize their outstanding achievements and outstanding contributions. in this spectacular way.

The painting, by renowned artist Luis Alvarez Roure, also born in Puerto Rico, is the latest addition to a series in the university's permanent art collection designed to illuminate the lives and legacies of Princetonians who reflect the great diversity of the university. part of theHistory and Sense of Belonging Initiative.

Jos Ferrer's son Rafael takes a moment during the reception to playfully replicate his father's pose in the portrait, which will hang in the Lewis Center for the Arts.

From Princeton to preeminence

Ferrer came to Princeton intending to study architecture, but embraced his love of the arts by joining the Princeton Triangle Club, performing with another Princeton great, Jimmy Stewart, and playing piano in a jazz group, Jos Ferrer and His Pied Pipers. Eisgruber told the audience that although Ferrer's classmates voted him “most entertaining” and “most witty,” no one probably could have imagined the exceptional career he would pursue after Princeton.

He headed off to Broadway and Hollywood soon after graduating, and the accolades quickly followed. He won the first-ever Tony Award for Best Actor for his performance in the title role of Cyrano de Bergerac in 1947. Three years later, he reprized this performance in the film adaptation and became the first Latino actor to win an Oscar.

In 1952, Ferrer won two Tony Awards: one for directing The Shrike (the award cited the fact that he had also directed the Broadway productions of The Fourposter and Stalag 17 in the same season) and best actor in The Shrike. Along with his Oscar for Cyrano de Bergerac in 1950, he was nominated in 1949 for Best Supporting Actor for Joan of Arc and for Best Actor in 1953 for Moulin Rouge. The Directors Guild of America nominated him for Outstanding Directing in 1956 for The Great Man. He was also nominated for two Emmy Awards, in 1951 and 1956.

Brian EugénioHerrera, associate professor of theater at Lewis Center for the Arts And author of “Latin Numbers: Playing Latino in 20th-Century US Popular Performance”“, noted that Ferrer was not only revered as an actor and director, but also notable as a producer, as a writer, as an advocate for the arts, and especially as a champion of the arts as a platform for addressing the most important social issues of the day“.

His portrait will soon hang at the Lewis Center, where Herrera said he looks forward to student artists and others discovering it, not only to learn more about the extraordinary life and work of Jos Ferrer, but also to remind us that long before the Lewis Center for the Arts existed, decidedly interdisciplinary and socially engaged student artists were finding their way at Princeton . Students like Jos Vicente Ferrer de Otero and Cintron.”

Associate Professor of Theater Brian Eugenio Herrera (on podium) spoke at the event to an audience that included Ferrer's children and friends, the artist Roure and his family, and members of the community of Princeton, including faculty, staff and students.

A real community project

Michele Minter, vice provost for institutional equity and diversity, delivered the event's opening remarks to a warm and enthusiastic crowd that included Ferrer's children and friends, Roure and his family, as well as members of the Princeton community, including faculty, staff and students.

“This ceremony is the result of a true community project,” Minter said. “While Princeton University cannot claim credit for Jos Ferrers’ remarkable accomplishments, we can highlight those accomplishments and offer Ferrer as an example to new generations of Princetonians.”

The University began diversifying its portrait collection in 2017 with commissions honoring Toni Morrison and Sir W. Arthur Lewis, both Nobel Prize winners. Princetonannounced in 2018that he would commission eight new portraits to recognize individuals who, over the past 75 years, have been preeminent in a particular field, who have excelled in the service of the nation and humanity, or who have made significant contributions to Princeton culture. Ferrer is the last to be honored.

In his speech, Eisgruber thanked members of the CPUC committee on naming at the event, including its chair, Beth Lew-Williams, a history professor. “There is no doubt that the extraordinary individuals they have chosen to honor over the past several years have each made lasting contributions to the life of this university, to the nation and to the world,” he said .

In his remarks on behalf of the family, Ferrer's son, Gabriel, thanked the university and educators in general for the role they played in his father's life.

“Eminence and transcendence”

After the portrait was officially unveiled to a standing ovation, one of the Ferrer's sons, Gabriel Ferrer, an Episcopal priest in Los Angeles, shared their remarks on behalf of the family.

“My father spoke of eminence and transcendence, and he found it in music and he found it in art and in painting, but when he got into theater, he told me, even teenager, 'My church is the theater,'” Ferrer said.

He recalled that it was only later that the meaning of his father's words eminence and transcendence was revealed: “The ability to touch the mystery where you bring a group of people together in a space and you cross your fingers and you hope for something greater that you will all emerge, and you will all feel it and know that you are in a unique space, and the eminence of being one of the triggers of this, of allowing this to happen.

Ferrer also spoke about the role the University played in his father's life. “The theater was his home…and it came from that place. Princeton gave him everything he needed and more to lead a life in the theater. Thank you, Princeton. Thank you, educators, you are doing important work “I am delighted, on behalf of our family, to thank you for this great honor.”

President Christopher L. Eisgruber applauds during the standing ovation the portrait received during its unveiling at the ceremony.

Concluding the program, Eisgruber said: “If Ferrer left an indelible mark on this university and on the world with his enormous talent. With this portrait, his legacy at Princeton will live on and his story will continue to inspire new generations of talent.“.

In addition to Morrison and Lewis, portraits commissioned as part of the History and Sense of Belonging Initiative include Bill Bradley, class of 1965; Denny Chin, class of 1975; Carl A. Fields; Elaine Fuchs, 1977 alumnus; Robert J. Rivers, Class of 1953; Ruth Simmons; Sonia Sotomayor, class of 1976; and Alan M. Turing, a 1938 alumnus.

THEportraits of Chin, Fields, Rivers and Turingwere dedicated during a ceremony organized in 2019. Bradley's portrait was unveiled in 2022, just like Portraits of Simmons and Fuchs.