Hollywood remembers “A Mensch with a Microphone”
News this morning of the death of entertainment reporter Sam Rubin struck a chord in Los Angeles, with his home base, KTLA, broadcast live and commercial-free with remembrances and tributes at the top of the 1 p.m. news via the station's regular programs. programming at 2 p.m. and directly in the KTLA News at 3.
Among those who called was Henry Winkler, who was one of Rubin's favorite guests.
“It’s the most horrible thing,” Winkler said by phone from an airport. “Two things I know: he made you feel special every time [he interviewed you]and I'm not the only person who has felt this particular warmth.
Jerry O'Connell, another regular on the show, spoke with the presenters on air.
“This man was a legend. Everyone will have a story about how Mr. Rubin touched them personally. My first live interview was with Sam at KTLA. The entertainment industry is a scary place, it's a competitive place…Sam welcomed everyone with warmth and open arms.
Danny Trejo, visibly distraught, called from Canada where he was traveling, saying of Rubin: “He was someone if you met him, you would call him a friend.” I'm in Canada right now and they call me and [I go], “Oh man, not my boyfriend” He was just a real sweetheart. Trejo then asked the presenters to update him on the memorial services, saying, “If I can, I'll be there.”
Actor Greg Grunberg called in to pay tribute, calling Rubin a “mensch with a microphone” and choking up as he thanked the presenters for giving him time on air to remember his friend. Grunberg also took to Twitter to express his feelings.
Ancient NCIS Star Pauley Perrette told KTLA, “I can’t believe this. Sam was so different from everyone in this whole industry. Part of this job is just endless interviews, and that just wasn't my favorite part of the job. But Sam was different.
