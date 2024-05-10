I love my weed for free | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

The first FreeFall festival took place last October in Vail. The companion festival SpringFree Bluegrass Festival takes place Memorial Day weekend in Vail, especially geared toward families.


The words free and music festival aren't usually said in the same breath, but that's exactly what's happening May 24-26 in Vail Village during the inaugural SpringFree Bluegrass Festival.

With concert tickets typically costing more than $200 for a single show and a three-day music festival costing you more than $500, the SpringFree Bluegrass Fest offers music lovers a chance to kick off the summer and leave a little money in their pocket for the rest. music offerings locally, at Red Rocks or beyond. While the festival welcomes all ages, it is particularly aimed at families with young children.

The festival lineup includes The Infamous Stringdusters, Sierra Hull, Bluegrass Generals, Jon Stickley Trio, Jeremy Garrett Bluegrass Band, Tenth Mountain Division and more. Friday shows are from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows take place from noon to 7:30 p.m. There are three stages: the Solaris Stage, the International Bridge Stage, and the Gore Creek Plaza Stage, all located in Vail Village.

Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to noon, a rock n roll performance hall opens the festivities. An entire street is blocked off with a stage and activities for children. The music will be Grateful Dead one day and Bob Marley the next.

The concept of a rock n roll venue at a music festival was the brainchild of concert impresario Peter Shapiro who promoted Fare Thee Well, the first in a series of farewell tours of the surviving members of the Grateful Dead which took place in Santa Clara, California and Chicago. in 2015. Shapiro is widely considered the greatest promoter of his generation.







The Infamous Stringdusters will headline the inaugural SpringFest in Vail on Memorial Day weekend.


Vails Diane Moudy of Resort Entertainment has partnered with Shapiro and SpringFest is the first free music festival to incorporate rock n roll theater in the country.

The rock n roll performance hall is a kid-friendly environment where parents can enjoy the music they love while their children play, Moudy said. We have a number of bounce houses, games and instruments for children to play with. And then we parade up to the main stage and that kicks off the day of music.

After the rock n roll performance hall ends there is a children's zone with more bounce houses and children's activities happening throughout the day.

SpringFest is the companion festival to FallFest Moudy launched last fall.

“We did FallFest the second weekend in October when nothing was happening and it was a huge success and we thought it would be a good idea to do another one in the spring,” Moudy said. Memorial Day is a true family weekend and is traditionally celebrated in the Vail Valley. We wanted to do something for local businesses that are normally slow this time of year. We think it's going to be big because it's a family holiday weekend

There are hotel deals and free camping at three different sites. And while Aspen and Vail may be competing resorts, Moudy extended a warm invitation to the residents of the Roaring Fork Valley.

People in Aspen are fun-loving and love and appreciate music. Moudy said. We would love to provide them with some free music and fun this Memorial Day weekend. A lot of people from Vail travel to Aspen for Jazz Aspen Snowmass and the shows at Belly Up, so it's nice to return the favor.

Moudy sees music as a way to bring joy to people and foster community. During the COVID pandemic, she produced more than 50 socially distanced concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail (3,000-seat capacity) and the Vilar Theater in Beaver Creek (525-seat capacity) to relieve people of the isolation of the pandemic.

I've been very lucky to continue working during COVID, Moudy said. I didn't make any money, but I continued to work because we knew music was healing. We had 175 people at the Amphitheater twice a day and 50 people twice a day at the Vilar. The bands played two sets. I called my friends from over 30 years in business like Lettuce, G. Love, Citizen Cope. And the people in the audience were so grateful, there were people crying. It was truly magnificent.

Moudy was never motivated by making money. She always followed her heart rather than her wallet.

I like what I do. I tell my kids, if you're not passionate about what you do, go find something else you're passionate about because life is too short, she said. I love music and I love working with creative people like musicians. My vision and motto in life has always been to make people smile. People don't have money to spend on all those concert tickets. This is simply not the case. And with this festival, we just want to spread the love.

