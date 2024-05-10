India to host 'Bharat Parv' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival | Bollywood





New Delhi, India is set to host a 'Bharat Parv' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for eminent dignitaries and delegates from around the world to showcase the country's myriad creative opportunities. HT Image At the prestigious film gala, a delegation comprising representatives from the central and state governments as well as industry members will showcase India's creative economy at the Film March through a series of important initiatives, it was announced on Friday the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! It will be for the first time that the country will host a Bharat Parv at the Cannes Film Festival to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers and sales agents from across the world and to showcase the creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent. The official poster and trailer of the 55th International Film Festival of India, to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, will also be unveiled at the Bharat Parv, the release said. At Bharat Parv, the delegation will also witness the release of Save the Date for the first edition of the World Audio-Visual & Entertainment Summit, which will take place alongside the 55th IFFI. The Bharat Pavilion, which serves as a platform for the Indian film community to engage in various activities, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at 108 International Riviera village, will be inaugurated on May 15 in the presence of eminent celebrities. The pavilion will be organized by the National Film Development Corporation in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry as an industry partner. A Bharat stand will be set up in the Marche du Cannes through the Confederation of Indian Industry. The Bharat Pavilion was designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad. It is named The Sutradhara to represent this year's theme, Create in India. During this internationally renowned festival, several Indian films and productions will be presented. The highlight will be “All We Imagine As Light” by filmmaker Payal Kapadia, selected in competition, where it will compete for the Palme d'Or. “Santosh” by Anglo-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri will be presented during the 77th edition in the Un Certain Regard section. “Sunflowers were the first to know”, a short film directed by students of the Indian Film and Television Institute, was selected in the competitive section of La Cinef. Karan Kandhari's “Sister Midnight” will be screened at Directors' Fortnight and Maisam Ali's captivating “In Retreat” at LAcid. A restored version of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal's 1976 film “Manthan” will be screened in Cannes Classics, a 20-year-old section that features celebrations, restored prints and documentaries. National award-winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan will receive the prestigious Pierre Angénieux Tribute at the festival, where he will also give a masterclass, becoming the first Indian to receive the honour. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modification to the text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/india-to-host-bharat-parv-at-77th-cannes-film-festival-101715335602098.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos