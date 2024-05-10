BTS RM unveils Come Back to Me music video, fans praise “actor” Kim Namjoon’s emotions and duality. Watch





BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, released the music video for his song Come Back to Me in preview on Friday. On its YouTube channel, HYBE published the music video, which lasts almost six minutes. (Also read | BTS RM tries to act as a “peacemaker” in the conflict between Drake and Kendrick Lamar; the Armys laugh) BTS RM in a still from the Come Back to Me music video. RM Come Back to Me music video In the video, the BTS leader is seen in different roles: a friend sitting with his group, a married man with a child and at odds with his girlfriend. RM also plays a child sitting in his pram while his parents play with him. At first, he is seen as unhappy and confused when spending time with them. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! In the last part of the video, RM is seen face to face with himself. Then things take a different turn as he enjoys time with those around him. The video ends with RM walking out of a house holding a woman's hand. BTS ARMY reacts to the music video Reacting to this post, a fan wrote: I am very proud and happy for you, Namjoon; you are an incredible man full of unparalleled qualities. You are the man of thousands of facets full of spaces and different versions of himself. One person said, “The lyrics, his facial expression, the duality, the actor Kim Namjoon, the setting, the graphics, his emotions, everything!! Everything was PERFECT!!!!!” “RM is certainly very talented! From rapping to current singing, show off his amazing singing skills. You are totally talented RM! Your music always teaches the army something, and we love listening to you… We, the ARMIES, always will. and FOREVER be with you and support you! commented another. About RM's second solo album Recently, BigHit Music shared details about RM's second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The official statement read: “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are pleased to announce the release of Right Place, Wrong Person, the second solo album from BTS member RM. Right Place, Wrong Person is an 11-track album that captures some of the universal emotions we all feel at some point in life, like feeling like an outsider who doesn't belong.” “The album falls within the alternative genre, with a rich sound coupled with frank and honest lyrics. Your anticipation and support for RM and his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, would be greatly appreciated. Thank you. Date Pre-Order: Starting at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 26, 2024 (KST) Release Date: 1:00 PM, Friday, May 24, 2024 (KST),” he concluded.

