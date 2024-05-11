The future of Hollywood is bananas

Entertainment

As Hollywood searches for the next big thing, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” offers a path forward. Noa (played by Owen Teague) in “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”. 20th century workshops

In a decade dominated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Planet of the Apes trilogy was quietly one of the best film franchises of the 2010s. After a seven-year hiatus, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” proves that there is still plenty of intrigue to uncover in the simian-dominated world, first introduced in Pierre Boulle's 1963 novel.

Set generations after the events of the three most recent films in the franchise (2011's “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”, 2014's “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and 2014's “War for the Planet of the Apes”) 2017″), “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” introduces us to a tribe of apes who don't even know that humans were once the dominant species on Earth.

The decades-long question of whether humans and apes can coexist is not a problem for these primates, who can go their entire lives without seeing a man (whom they aptly call “echoes”). Instead, this tribe has built symbiotic relationships with the bird of prey native to their valley, and the film begins with a trio of juveniles completing a rite of passage: stealing a hawk, eagle, or falcon egg to raise him as their own.

The motion capture technology used to imbue these apes with the emotions of their human counterparts has improved with each film. When Noa (Owen Teague, “It”) is suddenly threatened by a tribe of rival monkeys, you see the fear etched in his eyes. That said, Teague is no match for motion capture master Andy Serkis, who not only played the role of the lead chimp Caesar in the first three films, but also brought depth to the subhuman Gollum in the “Lord of the Rings” films.

The legacy of Caesar, who became a Christ-like figure in “War for the Planet of the Apes,” looms large in “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” One of the most interesting aspects of the film is how Caesar's words and actions were interpreted and distorted centuries later. Raka (Peter Macon), an orangutan who collects books like precious stones, spreads the gospel of a benevolent Caesar to anyone who will listen.

Meanwhile, a warlike tribe of apes hunt down and extinguish any remaining trace of humanity, shouting “For Caesar!” » with each blow of the club or blade. These apes are led by a vain bonobo who has nicknamed himself Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand). Invoking the name of Caesar while forcing the apes in their servitude to backbreaking labor, Proximus seems more motivated by the human Julius Caesar and the grand vision of the Roman Empire at the height of its power.

Director Wes Ball has plenty of experience creating big-budget worlds through his work on “The Maze Runner” series, and he brings a steady hand taking the reins from Matt Reeves (“The Batman”). That said, there are two things missing from “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” that made the previous three films so effective.

The first is Caesar himself. Serkis is such a singular artist, whether as Captain Haddock in “Tintin,” as Supreme Leader Snoke in the “Star Wars” series, or as Gollum. He needs to teach motion capture performance classes if he hasn't already, because there's no one like him.

The second is humanity. It may be self-serving to say, but the stakes of an ape-on-ape conflict simply aren't as exciting as a battle between humans and apes. Humans end up playing a role in the film that I won't reveal here, but the only human present in the majority of the film, Mae (Freya Allan), doesn't have an impact in the same way as characters like the scientist curious Will (James Franco) and conflicted leader Dreyfus (Gary Oldman) did.

In a cinematic landscape in which Disney is promising to limit its Marvel output and studios are scrambling to figure out what's next, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” offers a possible model. Rather than exhausting audiences with dozens of films connected by countless spinoffs and exclusive streaming shows, 20th Century Studios made a standalone trilogy, waited seven years, then released another.

Leaving the movie left me excited for what was to come in the series. With or without Serkis' involvement, Caesar's legacy will hopefully liven up the “Apes” franchise for years to come.

Rating: *** (out of 4)

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' is now in theaters