Local actor McIntyre took his first steps into improv – Winnipeg Free Press

Stephen Eric McIntyre, a beloved presence on Winnipeg's theater, film and television scenes, as well as a pioneer of local improvisational comedy, died Thursday at the age of 63.

McIntyre performed for more than 40 years, appearing in dozens of local stage productions and eventually on screen with equally magnetic and intense actors such as Robin Williams, John Turturro, Michael Fassbender and Bob Odenkirk, alongside whom McIntyre performed played a grizzled veteran in the 2021 filming. em-up Person.

Born in Regina in 1960 and raised in Winnipeg from the age of eight, McIntyre first explored acting at the University of Winnipeg, where after a complicated audition for a lead role, he was cast as a bearer. sword in a student production of Twelfth Night.

I had only one sentence, he remembers in an episode of The Manitoba Moneyshot Podcast recorded in 2020. (It was) Your young nephew Titus, but every time I went to say it, I said nung nephew over and over again, because I was so nervous about having a line. Can you imagine if I had had Arsenio?

After one term at the university, McIntyre voluntarily withdrew. “Education isn't my thing,” McIntyre told Free press in 1988. I dropped out of college and started hanging out and auditioning.

In 1982, McIntyre auditioned for an improv troupe called Theater X.

Rob Slade and I were the only two guys who showed up, he said on the podcast.

He and Slade were roommates and lived in an oil-heated cabin in St. James, where they threw parties for their growing community of theater and improv players. They paid their rent in part by bringing empty beers to the beer vendor.

WAYNE GLOWACKI / FREE PRESS KITS Stephen McIntyre as Iggy (foreground) in Mind of the Iguana circa 1988.

Steve was for many the first person they met on the Winnipeg theater scene, recalls Wayne Buss, who performed with McIntyre, Slade and other Winnipeg luminaries in the Saturday night improv sessions at the Prairie Theater Exchange, then on Princess Street. .

Shortly after McIntyre's enlistment, Theater titled The suffocating puppetperformed at the Planetarium.

McIntyre played Bob, an alley dweller who entertained himself with twist-tie figurines and shadow puppets.

After the show, covered in ketchup, McIntyre went to clean up and ran into Reg Skene, a key builder of the University of Winnipeg's theater and film department.

He said it was the best acting performance he'd seen in years, McIntyre recalled on the podcast; not long before, Skene was the one trying to convince McIntyre to get his young nephew pronunciation right. The compliment was enough to keep McIntyre from quitting and encourage him to audition for a show called David and Lisa.

JOHN WOODS / FREE PRESS KITS Stephen McIntyre (right) and Cory Wojcik perform at The Toad In The Hole in 2020.

I went to the audition as a joke, he said, remembering trying out with real theater students. They were all so upset about it. I say to myself: You guys! Stand up and say the words. He got the role.

When the original management of Theater

(Later in life, McIntyre worked at the gas station; his face is painted on a street-facing mural. In 2008, he received a Safer Community Award for his work restoring the courtyard outside the theater and launching a program for local youth to create artwork on walls and planters.)

The troupe has performed with other companies, including Second City. We ended up at the Royal Albert with Mike Myers crying in his Standard because he was thinking, “How the hell?” They were Second City from Toronto, they came to Winnipeg, they do a show with us and we kick their ass.

By 1988, when the first Winnipeg Fringe Festival took place, McIntyre was a known entity. At this inaugural event, McIntyre performed in Spirit of the iguana, which he wrote with Brian Drader; it was considered the hit of the festival.

MIKE DEAL / FREE PRESS KITS Stephen McIntyre was once the outreach manager for the Gas Station Theatre.

Steve played the iguana. As he crawled across the stage, he dragged his legs behind him and never said a word, but you couldn't stop looking at him. He was incredibly focused. It was magical, recalls Buss, who directed the show.

McIntyre became one of the most sought-after leading men on urban stages, from the Manitoba Theater for Young People to Shakespeare in the Ruins.

He was the tamer of my shrew, remembers Michelle Boulet, founding member of the SIR. He delivered lines from Shakespeare like no other. Anyone who heard him say, “I know a bank where wild thyme grows will agree.”

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, McIntyre moved toward film and television roles, frequently appearing in westerns (High noon, solitary dove) and crime dramas requiring a dose of serious, blue-eyed menace, like History Channels Undercover gangland.

These roles included appearances in a number of films filmed in Winnipeg, including The great whitewith Robin Williams, Woody Harrelson and Holly Hunter; The watchman, with Joseph Gordon Levitt and Jeff Daniels; and the 2009 heist film High lifedirected by Gary Yates and starring McIntyre alongside Timothy Olyphant.

Stephen McIntyre starred in the 2009 heist film High Life, directed by Gary Yates and starring McIntyre alongside Timothy Olyphant.

Stephen Eric McIntyre is quite unusual as Bug, a repressed gay cowboy visited by studs when he's high, Stephen Cole wrote in a solid article. Globe and Mail review of the film, broadcast at TIFF and the 2009 edition of the Berlinale.

All this after McIntyre arrived at the theater solely as an unsuspecting helmsman.

I had no interest in acting, but one day I drove (Robert Slade) to a college audition and decided to audition for fun, McIntyre told the Free press in 1988. I got the role. I was quite surprised. I had no training. I really had fun.

McIntyre is survived by a large circle of friends and family, including two children and two grandchildren. The cause of his death has not been confirmed at press time.

